GRAP effect: Fines worth Rs 11.15 lakh on polluters in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-10-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 00:13 IST
The Noida Authority on Saturday said it issued penalties worth Rs 11,15,000 on various private contractors and entities for flouting anti-air pollution guidelines and rules here. It said the action has been taken as per the guidelines of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which came into force on Thursday amid deteriorating air quality in the Delhi NCR.

“Four contractors were issued fines by the water department totalling Rs 4 lakh for laying pipelines in violation of the rules. Fourteen people were issued fines totalling Rs 3,50,000 for violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” the Authority said in a statement. The public health department also imposed fines on private contractors engaged in mechanical sweeping of roads and door-to-door collection of garbage for laxity in their work, it stated.

“Mechanical sweeping agency Chennai MSW was penalised Rs 1 lakh for irresponsible work and laxity, while AG Enviro, the contractor for door­-to-door garbage collection, was also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh and sanitation contractor Onex Rs 25,000,” the Authority said. “The combined fines worth Rs 11,15,000 were issued on Saturday,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the Authority said road stretches measuring 47 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 220 kilometres of road stretches on 55 routes were cleaned mechanically. Footpaths and streets measuring 60 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it added.

On Saturday, the air quality index in parts of Noida remained in the “very poor” category, according to government agencies. PTI KIS SRY

