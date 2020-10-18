Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thermal, coking coal imports at major ports dip 25 pc to 55 MT in Apr-Sep: IPA

Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last month said cargo traffic at 12 major ports declined considerably March onwards, adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 14:00 IST
Thermal, coking coal imports at major ports dip 25 pc to 55 MT in Apr-Sep: IPA

Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact cargo movement in India, with thermal and coking coal imports at 12 major ports falling 25.13 per cent year-on-year to 55.41 million tonnes (MT) in April-September, according to the apex ports' body IPA. Coal volumes at the 12 major ports declined for the sixth straight month in September 2020, as per the Indian Ports Association (IPA).

Thermal coal imports dropped 23.24 per cent to 34.52 MT during April-September, while coking coal shipments fell 28.04 per cent to 20.89 MT, IPA said. These ports had handled 44.98 MT of thermal coal and 29.03 MT of coking coal in April-September period of the previous financial year.

Together, thermal and coking coal handling saw a decline of 25.13 per cent at these ports in the April-September period at 55.41 MT, the IPA, which maintains cargo data handled by these ports, said in its latest report. Thermal coal is the mainstay of India's energy programme as 70 per cent of power generation is dependent on the dry fuel, while coking coal is used mainly for steel making.

India is the third-largest producer of coal after China and the US, and has 299 billion tonnes of resources and 123 billion tonnes of proven reserves, which may last for over 100 years. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, sharp declines were also witnessed in handling of containers, coal and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant) among other commodities.

The 12 ports witnessed considerable decline in cargo traffic, registering a 14 per cent dip in the first half of the current fiscal to 298.55 million tonnes (MT) as against 348.23 MT during April-September of the last fiscal. Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last month said cargo traffic at 12 major ports declined considerably March onwards, adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia). While Kamarajar port saw 31.63 per cent decline in cargo handling to 10.77 MT in April-September, Chennai port suffered a drop of 25.71 per cent to 18.38 MT, as per IPA data.

Cochin Port saw a dip of 24.42 per cent to 12.58 MT during the period. Cargo handling at JNPT port slipped 21.71 per cent to 26.94 MT, while it declined 18.78 per cent to 25.56 MT at Kolkata. Mumbai port logged a fall of 18.74 per cent to 24.45 MT.

"There was a considerable decline in the total traffic, containers traffic and other than containers traffic in March, April, May, June, July and August, 2020 as compared to the corresponding months in 2019," Mandaviya had told Parliament last month..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Pollution may increase virus transmissibility making people more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts

Air pollution may increase transmissibility of the novel coronavirus making people more vulnerable to the disease and aggravating the COVID-19 situation, experts have said, while warning that those who have had the infection in the past may...

Maha: Rain-hit farmers stop minister's convoy, seek aid

Farmers suffering crop losses due to heavy rains stopped the convoy of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar in Nanded district on Sunday and demanded that instead of survey tours, the government provide them immediate help. The farmers als...

Economy, pandemic overshadow climate for young U.S. voters

The two dozen students who signed up for air pollution expert James Goldstenes advanced environmental studies class all say they are deeply passionate about fighting climate change.But when it comes to voting in the U.S. presidential electi...

Fire breaks out in container carrying PVC material in Mumbai

A fire broke out in a container carrying PVC fitting material near Mumbra Bypass.Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC team, fire brigade and one fire engine has been rushed to the spot.No casualty or injury has been reported. Efforts are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020