Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo mulls dedicated freighter services amid expected surge in cargo transportation

The airline has already held preliminary-level discussions with European aviation major Airbus on the type of freighters that could be possibly put into service for dedicated freighter flights, according to an industry source. IndiGo, which has more than 250 planes in its fleet, is one of the largest customers of Airbus, especially A320 neo aircraft.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 14:41 IST
IndiGo mulls dedicated freighter services amid expected surge in cargo transportation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest carrier by domestic market share IndiGo is mulling launching dedicated freighter services amid an expected surge in cargo transportation, particularly to transport COVID-19 vaccine once it is available. The airline has already held preliminary-level discussions with European aviation major Airbus on the type of freighters that could be possibly put into service for dedicated freighter flights, according to an industry source.

IndiGo, which has more than 250 planes in its fleet, is one of the largest customers of Airbus, especially A320 neo aircraft. To a query on whether the carrier is planning to launch dedicated freighter services, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said it was being studied as a proposal.

"(This is) being studied as a proposal. (But) No final decision yet," he told PTI. The source said that IndiGo is looking to launch dedicated freighter services as it sees good demand for air cargo.

A mid-level IndiGo executive, who is into handling the airline's partnerships and aeropolitical affairs, recently held initial level discussions with Airbus executives on the type of air freighter that could be used for such operations, the source added. "The dedicated air freighter service, however, is expected to be a division within the airline," the source said.

Cargo transportation raked in revenues for airlines when commercial air passenger services were suspended for a long period during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IndiGo clocked higher revenue by operating around 1,700 cargo flights between April 18 and September 7 as compared to the earnings over the last financial year. Specific figures were not immediately available.

Scheduled domestic air passenger services were suspended for two months from March 25 as part of efforts to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The services recommenced on May 25. While scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended from March 23, overseas flights are allowed under various air bubble pacts. As per estimates from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), cargo revenue worldwide is expected to reach a near-record and more than double to 26 per cent of the industry's total revenue this year.

"The potential size of the delivery is enormous. Just providing a single dose to 7.8 billion people would fill 8,000 (B) 747 cargo aircraft. Land transport will help, especially in developed economies with local manufacturing capacity. But vaccines cannot be delivered globally without the significant use of air cargo," IATA said recently..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivians hope to restore political stability in Sunday presidential election

Bolivians head to the polls on Sunday in an election many hope can restore stability to an Andean country that was plunged into turmoil after a fraught and eventually voided vote last year, leaving the country in the hands of an interim pre...

Pollution may increase virus transmissibility making people more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts

Air pollution may increase transmissibility of the novel coronavirus making people more vulnerable to the disease and aggravating the COVID-19 situation, experts have said, while warning that those who have had the infection in the past may...

Maha: Rain-hit farmers stop minister's convoy, seek aid

Farmers suffering crop losses due to heavy rains stopped the convoy of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar in Nanded district on Sunday and demanded that instead of survey tours, the government provide them immediate help. The farmers als...

Economy, pandemic overshadow climate for young U.S. voters

The two dozen students who signed up for air pollution expert James Goldstenes advanced environmental studies class all say they are deeply passionate about fighting climate change.But when it comes to voting in the U.S. presidential electi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020