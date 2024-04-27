India's Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam win gold in compound mixed team event at Archery WC Stage 1 in Shanghai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 09:42 IST
