Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets start on firm footing on vaccine, U.S. aid hopes

Sterling traded near two-week lows at $1.2925 after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told businesses to get ready for a no-deal Brexit in case negotiations with the European Union fail to produce a free trade agreement. "EU-UK trade talks are flirting with collapse," ANZ economists said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 06:14 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets start on firm footing on vaccine, U.S. aid hopes

Asian markets started higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes of a U.S fiscal package before the U.S. presidential elections next month and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, though the mood was still cautious as infections jump. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.26% for its second straight day of gains.

The index has risen in eight of the last 10 sessions amid a rally in risk assets buoyed by hopes of a coronavirus vaccine and expectations of a so called "blue wave", which would see the Democrats claim victory in November's elections. Boosting overall sentiment, drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Friday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the United States by the end of this year.

Japan's Nikkei climbed about 1% while South Korea's KOSPI and Australian shares were up 0.7% each. New Zealand was a tad lower after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a second term at elections over the weekend, having risen over the week in anticipation of such a result.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 jumped 0.5% in early Asian trading after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she was optimistic legislation on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package could be pushed through before the election. But with her negotiating partner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in the Middle East until Tuesday, such a timeframe would seem to be overly optimistic, analysts said.

Investors are also concerned about rising coronavirus cases to help curb the spread of the disease. Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak.

Investors now await China's third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), monthly production and retail sales due later in the Asia morning. "Chinese growth has bounced back well from its early COVID-19 losses and this data will be key to identify how the economy has progressed," said Steven Dooley, chief strategist at Western Union Business Solutions.

Later in the week, key events include minutes of Australia's central bank meeting, the final U.S. presidential debate and global manufacturing indicators. Action in currencies was muted with the U.S. dollar, usually perceived as a safe-haven asset, flat at 93.696 against a basket of six major currencies.

The euro was also unchanged at $1.1715. Sterling traded near two-week lows at $1.2925 after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told businesses to get ready for a no-deal Brexit in case negotiations with the European Union fail to produce a free trade agreement.

"EU-UK trade talks are flirting with collapse," ANZ economists said. "UK Prime Minister Johnson said the UK needs to prepare for a no-deal outcome, as both sides cannot agree on a Canada-style FTA. Talks resume in London on Monday, but without the political willingness to shift ground, there is little the negotiators can achieve."

In commodities, Brent crude futures added 5 cents to $42.98 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 5 cents to $40.9 a barrel. Spot gold was a shade firmer at $1,899.9 an ounce.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Panama offers COVID-19 tests to international travelers

Panama is the latest country to offer travelers a COVID-19 test when they arrive at its main airport, a little less than a week after resuming international flights following a seven-month suspension due to the pandemic. The Sofia SARS Anti...

Golf-After 233 tries, Kokrak claims first-ever PGA Tour win at CJ Cup

American Jason Kokrak fired off eight birdies in a flawless final round for his first-ever PGA Tour victory at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, clinching his maiden title on the 233rd try.The 35-year-old outclassed a crowded field...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets start on firm footing on vaccine, U.S. aid hopes

Asian markets started higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes of a U.S fiscal package before the U.S. presidential elections next month and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, though the mood was still cautious as infec...

Panama offers COVID-19 tests to international travelers

Panama is the latest country to offer travelers a COVID-19 test when they arrive at its main airport, a little less than a week after resuming international flights following a seven-month suspension due to the pandemic.The Sofia SARS Antig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020