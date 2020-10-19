Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

Headlines Johnson to warn 'time running out' to prepare for end of Brexit transition https://on.ft.com/2T3bzZc US banks warn bonuses will not keep pace with profits https://on.ft.com/37jl5Qr WPP back on hunt for deals, says chief https://on.ft.com/35axPG7 Overview British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will warn business leaders this week that "time is running out" to prepare for the end of Britain's Brexit transition period on Jan. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 06:57 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Johnson to warn 'time running out' to prepare for end of Brexit transition https://on.ft.com/2T3bzZc US banks warn bonuses will not keep pace with profits https://on.ft.com/37jl5Qr

WPP back on hunt for deals, says chief https://on.ft.com/35axPG7 Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will warn business leaders this week that "time is running out" to prepare for the end of Britain's Brexit transition period on Jan. 1. U.S. banks Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have warned their staff that their bonuses will not keep pace with blowout performances in areas like fixed-income trading and debt and equity underwriting.

WPP Plc has rediscovered its appetite for acquisitions, according to Chief Executive Officer Mark Read who has sought to mend the advertising group's finances and make it fit for the digital age. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

