Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod for generic drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Tofacitinib extended-release tablets, used to treat ulcerative colitis, in the American market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:39 IST
Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod for generic drug
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Tofacitinib extended-release tablets, used to treat ulcerative colitis, in the American market. The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product which is the generic version of Pfizer's Xeljanz XR tablets, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The medication is recommended for the once-daily treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis (UC). The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, the drug firm said.

The group now has 308 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04, it added.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

UK lockdowns: Wales and Manchester head towards tougher restrictions

About six million people in the United Kingdom face tougher COVID-19 lockdowns in coming days as Wales and Manchester, the countrys third largest city, mull additional restrictions as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.The United Ki...

Poland to open temporary hospital at national stadium in Warsaw

Poland plans to open a temporary hospital at the national stadium in Warsaw as it faces a spike in coronavirus cases and a health system overload, the government said on Monday.Poland has recorded new records in daily cases and deaths in th...

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod for generic drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Tofacitinib extended-release tablets, used to treat ulcerative colitis, in the American market. The company has received tentati...

Aamir Khan continues shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with pain killers despite rib injury

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir khan who is currently shooting in Delhi for his much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha, has recently proved again his diligence and dedication towards work. The PK star suffered a rib injury during an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020