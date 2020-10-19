Left Menu
Future Generali India Insurance to roll out "Total Health Score"

Considering the higher incidence of mental health issues in India, especially during the on-going pandemic, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), announced the launch of an online mental health assessment test - Total Health Score.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:43 IST
Anup Rau, MD and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [ India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Considering the higher incidence of mental health issues in India, especially during the on-going pandemic, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), announced the launch of an online mental health assessment test - Total Health Score. This unique self-assessment will enable an individual to evaluate the quality of one's mental well-being. FGII encourages everyone to take their mental health seriously and emphasises that one's mental health is as important as physical health to be healthy inside out.

The Total Health Score is a questionnaire & API based assessment that is designed by practicing therapists and counsellors who understand the early signs of potential mental health issues. Once the individual completes the assessment s/he will be attributed a score that outlines the current state of his/her mental health. In addition, s/he will have access to self-care content to understand & manage various mental health issues like stress, anxiety, depression and other related concerns. The self-care content is developed by mental health experts specially for Future Generali. "Our objective is to be a lifetime partner for our customers and demonstrate expertise with a human touch. We can only achieve this if we truly understand India's cultural norms & constraints and enable some difficult conversations. We all know that mental health is considered a taboo. As a brand, we want to steer healthy conversations around mental well-being and change people's approach towards it. The starting point of this mindset change is to get people to understand that mental health is as important as physical health and give them quantifiable ways to measure it. Hence, we created the Total Health Score, a simple questionnaire and API based score that helps quantify your mental health at the time of taking the test," said Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance.

Anyone interested in knowing their health score can take this assessment on FGII's website or use the FG Insure app. Link: healthinsideout.futuregenerali.in.

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Future Group - the game changers in Retail Trade in India and Generali - a 189 years old global insurance group featuring among the world's 60 largest companies*. The Company was incorporated in September 2007 with the objective of providing retail, commercial, personal and rural insurance solutions to individuals and corporates to help them manage and mitigate risks. Future Generali India has been aptly benefitting from the global Insurance expertise in diverse classes of products of Generali Group and the Indian retail game-changer Future Group. Having firmly established its credentials in this segment and effectively leveraging on the skill set of both its JV partners, Future Generali India has evolved to become a Total Insurance Solutions Company.

*As per Fortune Global 500 Ranking (2017) *Future Generali India Insurance is certified 'Great Place to Work' (December2019-November 2020)

Generali is an independent, Italian insurance Group, with a strong international presence. Established in 1831, it is one of the largest global insurance providers present in over 60 countries with total premium income exceeding EUR68 billion in 2017. With nearly 71,000 employees in the world and 57 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Western Europe and an increasingly significant presence in Central and Eastern Europe as well as in Asia. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

