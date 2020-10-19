Left Menu
European shares rise as upbeat earnings blunt virus fears

Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, advanced 1.4% as the French company reinstated its forecasts for 2020 and said it was launching a review of its assets. Swedish defence company Saab sank 10.4% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after it reported a fall in third-quarter profit and could not confirm its previous financial outlook for the year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

European stocks rose on Monday as strong earnings updates from Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer and Dutch firm Philips overshadowed worries about fresh coronavirus restrictions across the continent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced 0.6%, resuming gains after last week's small losses.

Julius Baer gained 5.1% after it indicated an improvement in profitability for the first nine months of 2020 as client activity increased and it cut costs. That helped the broader financial services sector rise 1.2%, with Credit Suisse and UBS up between 2.4% and 3.4%.

Health technology company Philips rose 2.9% as it reported a better-than-expected 32% jump in core earnings. European third-quarter earnings are forecast to recover from a pandemic-led slump, with analysts expecting companies on the STOXX 600 to report an average 36.7% drop, compared with a 51% drop in the previous quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Also lending support was hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year and a fresh U.S. stimulus package before the November presidential election. "Markets, for now, are merely relieved that at least the two sides continue to talk," wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

That encouraged investors to look past concerns about new curbs in various parts of Europe and their impact on a nascent economic recovery. As daily cases in Italy hit a new record over the weekend, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave mayors the power to shut public squares from 9 p.m. to halt gatherings. Meanwhile, Britain's government scientific adviser said the country needs to impose a three-week period of national lockdown restrictions.

In UK, online fashion group Boohoo slumped 12% after it confirmed that PwC will not compete to be the new auditor amid allegations about working conditions in its supply chain.

