Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moneycontrol PRO Partners with Financial Times, Enhances Its Global Financial and Business Offerings for Its Subscribers

The combined editorial prowess of Moneycontrol PRO + Financial Times association will provide Moneycontrol PRO subscribers an advantage in decoding the global market information and make better investment decisions. Commenting on the partnership, Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenue, moneycontrol said, “We are pleased to announce our editorial content association with Financial Times.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:39 IST
Moneycontrol PRO Partners with Financial Times, Enhances Its Global Financial and Business Offerings for Its Subscribers

Moneycontrol PRO subscribers will now be able to gain access to Financial Times news articles Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Striving ahead with the wheels of change and setting new benchmarks in serving their consumers, Moneycontrol PRO – India’s fastest growing subscription-based product announces an editorial-content partnership with one of the world’s leading global news organization, Financial Times. Through the strategic alliance the platform will host insightful and in-depth content written by world-renowned experts and journalists at Financial Times, for its 3 lakhs + active users. Moneycontrol PRO unravels the biggest financial events and offers vital indicators that help users make profitable market investments by providing seamless access to technical analysis, actionable insights, trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts, along with a daily comprehensive newsletter and a weekly wrap. Furthermore, Financial Times is recognized worldwide for its unmatched authority, integrity and accuracy. The platform provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community. The combined editorial prowess of Moneycontrol PRO + Financial Times association will provide Moneycontrol PRO subscribers an advantage in decoding the global market information and make better investment decisions.

Commenting on the partnership, Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenue, moneycontrol said, “We are pleased to announce our editorial content association with Financial Times. The synergy between the two powerhouses of the business and financial industry reflects the same ideologies of both the platforms. We are certain that it will be a game changer in charting new avenues for exemplary reportage and help our audience make informative and highly rewarding investment decisions. We at Moneycontrol PRO have constantly provided an edge to all our stakeholders by expanding our offerings through transformative services and collaborations; and this will further augment our portfolio while also providing users with hard-hitting analyses of global policies, financial movements.” Angela Mackay, the Financial Times, Managing Director in Asia Pacific, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Moneycontrol PRO to offer finance and business news and analysis to the network's audience in India. The FT’s trusted, agenda-setting journalism will enable Moneycontrol PRO to provide further value to their readers with a view to supporting the growth of their digital platform.” Driven with the objective of completing the last mile and connecting the dots, Moneycontrol PRO aims to uphold the highest possible standards of serving its audience with excellence in all its offerings and services. Non-users can subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO via the mentioned link and gain access to Financial Times content: https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php PWR PWR

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IMF: Nearly all Mideast economies hit by pandemic recession

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly all Mideast nations into the throes of an economic recession this year, yet some rebound is expected as all but two Lebanon and Oman are expected to see some level of economic growth next year, a...

FSTC to offer discounted rates to Indian CPL holders for Type Rating training on A-320 and B-737

New Delhi Gurugram Haryana India, October 19 ANINewsVoir FSTC Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Indias leading full flight training company is looking at measures to help aviation students in the current times, where the industry is copin...

FM pushes large CPSEs to meet 75 pc of FY21 capex target by Dec

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday exhorted large central public sector enterprises CPSEs to achieve by December 75 per cent of their planned capital expenditure capex target for 2020-21, to support economic growth hit by the COV...

Pak invites Indian Sikhs for Guru Nanak’s 551st birth anniversary

Pakistan has invited Indian Sikhs to attend the 551st birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh faiths founder, Guru Nanak Dev, an official said on Monday. The three-day celebrations, known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, will begin on November 27 at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020