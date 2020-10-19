Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euronext halts trading on all products due to tech glitch

The outage follows a severe one on the Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier this month, which brought stock markets in Japan to a complete standstill, in the worst ever outage for the world’s third largest equity market. "We are working to resolve this issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time and resumption of trading," said Euronext, which operates France's blue-chip index CAC 40.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:19 IST
Euronext halts trading on all products due to tech glitch
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Exchange operator Euronext said it halted trading in all its products on Monday due to a technical issue, affecting equities trading in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris. The widespread outage has hit trading in cash equities, derivative products and commodity futures across Europe.

"No one can trade at the moment, everything is on standstill," said Mikael Jacoby, head of continental European equity sales at Oddo Securities in Paris. The outage follows a severe one on the Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier this month, which brought stock markets in Japan to a complete standstill, in the worst ever outage for the world's third largest equity market.

"We are working to resolve this issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time and resumption of trading," said Euronext, which operates France's blue-chip index CAC 40. A spokesperson for the company declined to provide further details on the reason or the expected duration of the outage.

The CAC 40 was up 0.8% at 4,976.15 points before the halt. Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 have all drifted lower in the last 30 minutes.

Also Read: Dealmaking, Trump's health update boost European stocks

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi woman in Guinness book for the world’s largest coffee painting

A Saudi Arabian artist has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by drawing the worlds largest coffee painting using expired granules, becoming the first woman from the kingdom to achieve the feat. Ohud Abdullah Almalkis co...

The Rockefeller Foundation Awards New Grants to Scale up COVID-19 Testing in India

New York, United States NewsVoir To support the expansion of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across India, The Rockefeller Foundation announced two new grants to The Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and PATH. The grants, tot...

IMF: Nearly all Mideast economies hit by pandemic recession

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly all Mideast nations into the throes of an economic recession this year, yet some rebound is expected as all but two Lebanon and Oman are expected to see some level of economic growth next year, a...

FSTC to offer discounted rates to Indian CPL holders for Type Rating training on A-320 and B-737

New Delhi Gurugram Haryana India, October 19 ANINewsVoir FSTC Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Indias leading full flight training company is looking at measures to help aviation students in the current times, where the industry is copin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020