HomeLane elevates Tanuj Choudhry as COO

Home interiors company HomeLane has made Tanuj Choudhry as its co-founder and chief operating officer as the company focuses on achieving profitability by end of this fiscal. The announcement was made by HomeLane co-founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer in an email to employees on Monday. In his new role, Choudhry will be responsible for managing HomeLane's overall business operations and driving the company's long-term growth strategy.

"Tanuj joined us in our early days and has been instrumental in building HomeLane into what it is today. Our revenues have grown five-fold in the last four years and he deserves most of the credit for that. "As we double-down on profitability without losing sight of growth, Tanuj's experience as a leader and organization builder will be critical," HomeLane co-founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer said. Choudhry joined HomeLane in 2015 as Vice President - Growth, and transitioned to the role of Chief Business Officer (CBO) in 2016. As the CBO, he was responsible for marketing and sales, last mile delivery and category. As HomeLane's Chief Operating Officer, he will now be additionally responsible for taking HomeLane to profitability by end of this fiscal, and growing the business thereon.

Established in 2014, HomeLane had recorded Rs 230.4 crore operating revenues for the year ended March 31, 2020, registering a growth of 130 per cent over its revenues of Rs 99.95 crore during the previous fiscal. It is currently operational in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, NCR, Kolkata, Pune, Coimbatore, Vizag and Mysore. Last month, HomeLane had said it was planning to spend Rs 100 crore for marketing initiatives as it looks to expand its operational footprint to over 25 cities by 2021-end. The company, which had raised Rs 60 crore recently from Stride Ventures and others, had also unveiled a new brand identity.