Left Menu
Development News Edition

HomeLane elevates Tanuj Choudhry as COO

In his new role, Choudhry will be responsible for managing HomeLane's overall business operations and driving the company's long-term growth strategy. "Tanuj joined us in our early days and has been instrumental in building HomeLane into what it is today. Choudhry joined HomeLane in 2015 as Vice President - Growth, and transitioned to the role of Chief Business Officer (CBO) in 2016.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:49 IST
HomeLane elevates Tanuj Choudhry as COO

Home interiors company HomeLane has made Tanuj Choudhry as its co-founder and chief operating officer as the company focuses on achieving profitability by end of this fiscal. The announcement was made by HomeLane co-founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer in an email to employees on Monday. In his new role, Choudhry will be responsible for managing HomeLane's overall business operations and driving the company's long-term growth strategy.

"Tanuj joined us in our early days and has been instrumental in building HomeLane into what it is today. Our revenues have grown five-fold in the last four years and he deserves most of the credit for that. "As we double-down on profitability without losing sight of growth, Tanuj's experience as a leader and organization builder will be critical," HomeLane co-founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer said. Choudhry joined HomeLane in 2015 as Vice President - Growth, and transitioned to the role of Chief Business Officer (CBO) in 2016. As the CBO, he was responsible for marketing and sales, last mile delivery and category. As HomeLane's Chief Operating Officer, he will now be additionally responsible for taking HomeLane to profitability by end of this fiscal, and growing the business thereon.

Established in 2014, HomeLane had recorded Rs 230.4 crore operating revenues for the year ended March 31, 2020, registering a growth of 130 per cent over its revenues of Rs 99.95 crore during the previous fiscal. It is currently operational in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, NCR, Kolkata, Pune, Coimbatore, Vizag and Mysore. Last month, HomeLane had said it was planning to spend Rs 100 crore for marketing initiatives as it looks to expand its operational footprint to over 25 cities by 2021-end. The company, which had raised Rs 60 crore recently from Stride Ventures and others, had also unveiled a new brand identity.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Pollution problem can be solved in a year if there is political will: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the problem of air pollution in northern India caused by stubble burning could be solved within a year but there was a lack of political will. Yesterday Union Minister Prakash Javadek...

Rental supply surges in Madrid and Barcelona as pandemic shakes up property market

The number of flats for rent has soared 115 in Madrid and 92 in Barcelona since March, one of Spains largest property portals, Idealista, said on Monday, as tourists vanished from the city centres and some local residents followed suit. Nat...

On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus defies odds during COVID pandemic

Sitting in his caravan in downtown Sofia, Alexander Balkanski, a former acrobat and trapeze artist and the founder of Bulgarias largest circus, swings between hope and despair as he counts the emotional and financial costs of the COVID-19 p...

Admissions to FLAME University for 2021 intake begin on 19th October 2020

Pune Maharashtra India, Oct 19 ANIHunk Golden and Media FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India, has announced the start of admissions for its 2021 intake for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. In a fresh move,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020