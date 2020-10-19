Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm forays into co-branded credit card biz, aims to add 20 lakh subscribers in 18 mths

Paytm, in a statement, said it is aiming to transform the credit market by enabling 'new to credit' users to join the digital economy. "Paytm is designing an innovative digital experience on its app allowing users to manage their overall spends and have full control over the card usage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:50 IST
Paytm forays into co-branded credit card biz, aims to add 20 lakh subscribers in 18 mths

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said it will partner with various credit card issuers to introduce co-branded cards and is aiming to add 20 lakh subscribers in the next 12-18 months. Paytm, in a statement, said it is aiming to transform the credit market by enabling 'new to credit' users to join the digital economy.

"Paytm is designing an innovative digital experience on its app allowing users to manage their overall spends and have full control over the card usage. It will be partnering with various card issuers to introduce co-branded cards and is aiming to issue two million cards in the next 12-18 months," it added. Paytm said limited access to banking, stringent documentation, and long processing times have led the Indian credit card penetration to stand at only 3 per cent compared to 320 per cent in markets such as the US.

With its digital application process, alternate (spends based) underwriting, and minimal documentation, Paytm said it aims to democratise the credit card access for the masses and capture at least 10 per cent of this largely untapped market. With this service, Paytm is targeting to give complete control to cardholders to manage their transactions in real-time, it noted.

It will be equipped with instant one-touch services such as change of the security PIN, updating the address, blocking the card in case of loss or fraud prevention, issuance of a duplicate card, and viewing outstanding credit-limit, the statement said. There will also be options to safeguard users against fraud by switching off the card for contactless payments or international transactions when not required, and Paytm's credit card will provide insurance protection against fraudulent transactions to protect users' money.

The service will also come with a personalised spend analyser helping in assessing expenses and planning future spends smartly, the statement said. Paytm Credit cards will have a transparent rewards programme with assured cashback on every transaction, it said, adding that the accrued rewards point will have no expiry and users will also be able to utilise those for various payments in the Paytm ecosystem.

"In our country, credit cards are still considered a product for the affluent sections of the society and not everyone can avail of its benefits. At Paytm, our aim is to provide credit cards that benefit India's aspiring youth and evolved professionals," Paytm Lending CEO Bhavesh Gupta said. These cards are designed to help them lead a healthier financial life through managing and analysing the spends to make well-informed decisions, he added. "This can transform the credit market by bringing 'new to credit' users into the formal economy," he said.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Pollution problem can be solved in a year if there is political will: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the problem of air pollution in northern India caused by stubble burning could be solved within a year but there was a lack of political will. Yesterday Union Minister Prakash Javadek...

Rental supply surges in Madrid and Barcelona as pandemic shakes up property market

The number of flats for rent has soared 115 in Madrid and 92 in Barcelona since March, one of Spains largest property portals, Idealista, said on Monday, as tourists vanished from the city centres and some local residents followed suit. Nat...

On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus defies odds during COVID pandemic

Sitting in his caravan in downtown Sofia, Alexander Balkanski, a former acrobat and trapeze artist and the founder of Bulgarias largest circus, swings between hope and despair as he counts the emotional and financial costs of the COVID-19 p...

Admissions to FLAME University for 2021 intake begin on 19th October 2020

Pune Maharashtra India, Oct 19 ANIHunk Golden and Media FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India, has announced the start of admissions for its 2021 intake for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. In a fresh move,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020