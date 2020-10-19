Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitin Rajkumar Chopda is all set to introduce luxe culture in India with his new venture Beyond Luxe LLP

Nitin Rajkumar Chopda, Founder-Director-Partner, Beyond Luxe LLP, recently announced his brand new venture which is gearing up to commence from December 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:54 IST
Nitin Rajkumar Chopda is all set to introduce luxe culture in India with his new venture Beyond Luxe LLP
Nitin Rajkumar Chopda.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/Media Dekho): Nitin Rajkumar Chopda, Founder-Director-Partner, Beyond Luxe LLP, recently announced his brand new venture which is gearing up to commence from December 2020. "As the name itself exhibits the ray of opulence and luxury. Beyond luxe LLP is an experience to add up a delightful memory to enhance your rendezvous diaries. We are importing the world's best spirits of unique blends right from the place of their origin and other famous distilleries," said Nitin Rajkumar Chopda, while talking about his new venture Beyond Luxe LLP.

"Our aim is to appeal and include the purest by meeting the exacting demands of cognoscenti and their refined taste. The global award highlights the excellence of our products and the exquisite sublime experience it gives. We have strictly followed the stringent measures of hygiene and transportation and leave no stone unturned to give our consumers the value of their money. We have other stringent measure in place to follow the pandemic protocols," he added, while talking further about his aim, vision and brand differentiator. Any out-of-the-box business structure would need a specific strategy to sustain in this competitive market. "Commencing any new project which is subjective to deep knowledge and dedication and experience. And, I would say I am fortunate to be associated with the gentlemen who are the pillars and mentor to me and have the treasure of experiences to lead the project Pan India- Vivek. Jain from Udaipur and Ajay Sharma from Haryana who, believed in my vision and did built up a rock-solid network of all possible resources across the country to Beyond Luxe LLP and did bring it to a massive platform. Along with my partners we have an experienced and batch of young and enthusiastic sales and marketing team who have poured their heart to display and introduce the products to the consumers as well as there are many surprises to be announced for the launch," he said, on this.

Nitin being from the Royal family of Raipur Chhattisgarh, he didn't follow his family business. "I was always raised with awe-inspiring blend of conventional values and progressive thoughts. We are three brothers and I am the youngest and consider myself luckiest that my family was always supportive of my passions. I was given an all access pass to follow my dreams and lead a life I wanted to lead. My father Rajkumar Chopda gave me immense support. He taught me failures too give us a fruit of learning. He himself is a son of a great human being, a gentle and the humblest soul, who is the source of all the power and royalty in our family Manohar Chopda, my father and him share the same bond I share with my dad. He is my role model and my mother Pramila Chopda kept me grounded and encouraged me to never give up on my dreams," he tells. Nitin branched out to become an entrepreneur to explore and introduce the luxe culture in India. "I love to travel and try all amazing blends that are offered around the world. Many were excellent and many others surprised my taste buds. I wandered why these incredible products and blends are never introduced in our country. Hence, Beyond Luxe LLP was born. Yet it took time for things to fall in place. But now we are ready. I love India, its diverse states and vibrant cultures. There are many states where royalties still dwell. Yet , there is one common thread that binds us all together. Any occasion we want to introduce these intoxicants and refined blends. Though the pandemic has restricted our living, many families still celebrate happy moments within themselves," he concludes.

This story is provided by Media Dekho. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Media Dekho)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Pollution problem can be solved in a year if there is political will: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the problem of air pollution in northern India caused by stubble burning could be solved within a year but there was a lack of political will. Yesterday Union Minister Prakash Javadek...

Rental supply surges in Madrid and Barcelona as pandemic shakes up property market

The number of flats for rent has soared 115 in Madrid and 92 in Barcelona since March, one of Spains largest property portals, Idealista, said on Monday, as tourists vanished from the city centres and some local residents followed suit. Nat...

On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus defies odds during COVID pandemic

Sitting in his caravan in downtown Sofia, Alexander Balkanski, a former acrobat and trapeze artist and the founder of Bulgarias largest circus, swings between hope and despair as he counts the emotional and financial costs of the COVID-19 p...

Admissions to FLAME University for 2021 intake begin on 19th October 2020

Pune Maharashtra India, Oct 19 ANIHunk Golden and Media FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India, has announced the start of admissions for its 2021 intake for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. In a fresh move,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020