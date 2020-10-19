Left Menu
USA based Bottlecapps announces major expansion into the Indian market

BOTTLECAPPS is the Fastest Growing Beverage Alcohol Platform in the United States with over 1,000 stores in 43 states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:26 IST
Bottlecapps logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI/India PR Distribution): BOTTLECAPPS is the Fastest Growing Beverage Alcohol Platform in the United States with over 1,000 stores in 43 states. As Bottlecapps Dominance in the United States Continues to Grow Exponentially, it has announced its Rapid Expansion and Partnership Opportunities in India.

"We have continued the expansion of our best in class platform and 360 solution, that places the store and customer at the centre of our business, to the fastest growing and largest emerging market in the world," said Dr Prashant Desai, Executive Chairman and CEO. "India's population over the next decade will have more drinking age consumers with smartphones, making the transition to e-commerce a necessity for the Indian consumer who already understands how to shop on e-commerce platforms like FlipKart and Amazon," said Dr Prashant Desai.

Bottlecapps is looking at partnership opportunities for both stores and brands as they continue to expand their footprint in 5 countries with a "laser focused" aim to be the World Leader in Spirit's E-commerce. "Given our strong leadership team with over 100 years of experience in technology and spirits, our Indian Heritage in both North and South India, and our relentless pursuit to be the predominant provider of spirits in e-commerce, it makes sense to drive our consumer-centric platform to India in this time of crisis with COVID-19 and shutdowns in many parts of India imminent," Dr Desai added.

Bottlecapps continues to grow exponentially in stores, states, numbers of orders processed, as the "only flat-fee" model-based e-commerce platform that lets you "have your cake and eat it too". This is through the branded app, website, marketing, and exclusive marketplace called BottleRover™ all for one price.

Stores and consumers want "price transparency and parity" to in-store pricing not available on third-party providers who "upcharge" prices and charge "transaction fees" to stores for the exact same service. Bottlecapps has developed partnerships with the largest brands, distributors, and delivery platforms to provide a turnkey, go to market e-commerce experience.

For more details visit - https://www.bottlecapps.com/ This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

