Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. and Brazil must reduce dependence on China imports - Pompeo

Pompeo said Brazil was getting closer to joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) grouping rich nations with the support of the United States. "We want this to happen as quickly as we can," he said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:29 IST
U.S. and Brazil must reduce dependence on China imports - Pompeo
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Monday the United States and Brazil need to reduce their dependence on imports from China for their own security as the two countries reinforced their business partnership. At a virtual summit on increased U.S.-Brazil cooperation aimed at post-pandemic recovery, Pompeo underscored the importance of expanding bilateral economic ties, given what he called "enormous risk" stemming from China's significant participation in their economies.

"To the extent we can find ways that we can increase the trade between our two countries, we can ... decrease each of our two nations' dependence for critical items" coming from China, he said. "Each of our two peoples will be more secure, and each of our two nations will be far more prosperous, whether that's two or five or 10 years from now," he added.

The Trump administration is working to boost ties with Brazil and provide a counterweight to China, keen to gain some advantage in what it sees as a new 'Great Power' competition. Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is keen to follow suit but is hamstrung by China being Brazil's largest trade partner, which buys much of its soy and iron ore.

Bolsonaro has yet to decide whether to ban Brazilian telecom companies from buying 5G equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as wished by the U.S government. At the summit organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Bolsonaro announced three agreements with the United States to ensure good business practices and stop corruption. He said the package will slash red tape and increase trade and investment.

"In the last year and a half, together with President Trump, we have elevated Brazil-U.S. relations to its best moment ever, and opened a new chapter in the relationship between the two largest economies and democracies in the hemisphere," he said. Pompeo said Brazil was getting closer to joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) grouping rich nations with the support of the United States.

"We want this to happen as quickly as we can," he said. The U.S. Export-Import Bank would back projects valued at $450 million in Brazil this year, while the U.S. Development Finance Corp had plans involving about $1 billion in projects there, he said.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi SI suspended for thrashing beggar

A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been suspended for allegedly thrashing a beggar in northwest Delhi, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on Thursday near Deep Market in Ashok Vihar area, a senior police officer said, adding t...

U.S. could soon take Sudan off state sponsors of terrorism list - officials

The Trump administration is close to an agreement with Sudan to remove Khartoum from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and an announcement could be made in coming days, two U.S. officials said on Monday.The deal could also set in...

Guinea's Diallo says he won first round of presidential election

Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo declared on Monday that he had won the first round of the hotly contested Oct. 18 presidential election in the West African state, heralding a potential stand-off with election authorities.De...

Trump blasts Fauci, seeks to reassure his team he has pathway to win

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci as a disaster on Monday in a conference call with campaign workers and sought to reassure them he still has a pathway to win on Election Day despite slipping poll numbers....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020