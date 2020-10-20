Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 20

British regional airline Flybe may start flying again early next year after being sold to a former shareholder. Scalpel, among the most recognisable office towers in London, is going up for sale with a price tag of nearly 1 billion pounds.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 06:20 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 06:20 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boohoo loses fifth of value after confirming auditor will leave https://on.ft.com/3jaixX7

Landsec to sell off a third of its portfolio in shift from retail https://on.ft.com/3khzUGH

UK regional airline Flybe could return to skies early next year https://on.ft.com/3jdVASP

City landmark The Scalpel goes on sale for 820 mln pounds https://on.ft.com/2FLaNNy

Overview British fashion retailer Boohoo Group Plc's shares tumbled on Monday after the company confirmed that its auditor PwC has planned to quit.

Property developer Land Securities Group Plc announced that it would sell close to a third of its 12.8 billion pounds ($16.57 billion) property portfolio. British regional airline Flybe may start flying again early next year after being sold to a former shareholder.

Scalpel, among the most recognisable office towers in London, is going up for sale with a price tag of nearly 1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7724 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Women's World Cup holders NZ top seeds for 2021 draw

New Zealand, England and Canada were confirmed as the top three seeds for the womens 2021 Rugby World Cup after the games governing body opted to use rankings from the start of the year with southern hemisphere teams unable to play due to C...

Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts

A poll worker in Memphis, Tennessee, has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing Black Lives Matter and I Cant Breathe shirts, an elections official said Monday. The worker was fired Friday after officials received a cal...

Australia will participate in Malabar naval exercise: Govt

Australia will participate in the Malabar naval exercise, involving the United States, Japan and India, to bring the four key partners in the Indo-Pacific region together next month, according to a statement issued by the Australian governm...

'For heaven rest us, we're not Asbestos': Canadian town chooses new name

Residents of the town of Asbestos in the Canadian province of Quebec have voted to rename their community in a move to distance it from the once-ubiquitous mineral now recognized as being extremely poisonous and linked to lung and other can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020