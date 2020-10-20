PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview British fashion retailer Boohoo Group Plc's shares tumbled on Monday after the company confirmed that its auditor PwC has planned to quit.

Property developer Land Securities Group Plc announced that it would sell close to a third of its 12.8 billion pounds ($16.57 billion) property portfolio. British regional airline Flybe may start flying again early next year after being sold to a former shareholder.

Scalpel, among the most recognisable office towers in London, is going up for sale with a price tag of nearly 1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7724 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)