Strides receives USFDA approval for Ethacrynic Acid Tablets

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (PTI)Strides Pharma Science Limited onTuesday announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary,Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore, has receivedapproval forEthacrynic Acid Tablets USP, 25 mgfrom theUnited States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA)

The product is a generic version of Edecrin Tablets, 25mg, of Bausch Health Americas, Inc., the company said in astatement

The product would be manufactured at the companysflagship facility here and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. inthe US market, it said.