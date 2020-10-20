Left Menu
#EndSARS: Nigeria loses N700 billion in 12 days, says LCCI

Abuja | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:42 IST
#EndSARS: Nigeria loses N700 billion in 12 days, says LCCI
Representative image

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that Nigeria has lost over N700 billion economically due to the #EndSARS protests over the last 12 days, according to a news report by Today.

President of LCCI, Toki Mabogunje has said this while reviewing the economic implications of the protest in a statement made available to newsmen.

She said that LCCI appreciates the engagement of citizens and their demand for accountability which the protest represents, but this protest made a negative impact on the economy.

Mabogunje said, "These are in consonance with democratic norms. They also form vital ingredients for good governance.

"LCCI is however concerned about the negative impact that the protracted nature of the EndSars protests has on business activities across the country.

"Over the past twelve days, economic activities have been crippled in most parts of the country and has been particularly profound in the urban areas.

"The Nigerian economy has suffered an estimated seven hundred billion naira (N700 billion) loss in the past twelve days."

She asserted that the protest has been impactful and profound, adding that it has achieved some significant outcomes by reawakening the need to reform the shortcomings in the nation's political governance.

Mabogunje however said that to protect the livelihoods of Nigerians, including the business community, the protesters need to progress to the next stage of civic engagement, which is dialogue.

