Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX muted; Hungarian c.bank meeting awaited

Emerging market currencies in Europe, Middle East and Africa were muted on Tuesday as growing coronavirus cases and the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election weighed on sentiment, while the Hungarian forint was flat ahead of a central bank meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:43 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX muted; Hungarian c.bank meeting awaited
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Emerging market currencies in Europe, Middle East and Africa were muted on Tuesday as growing coronavirus cases and the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election weighed on sentiment, while the Hungarian forint was flat ahead of a central bank meeting. Weakness in oil markets saw Russia's rouble leading losses in the region while the Polish zloty lagged central European peers, as both countries saw an infection surge.

The Hungarian forint retreated slightly against the euro ahead of a central bank meeting, where it is expected to hold interest rates after weaker-than-expected September consumer prices data eased some inflation concerns. Still, inflation levels are well above the central bank's target, as it kept a dovish stance due to the pandemic.

"While the markets would likely view quantitative easing as normal and acceptable at this time, it is not clear that the market would welcome easier monetary policy as a long-term growth driver, in a country where core inflation is running above the inflation target," Tatha Ghose, FX & EM analyst at Commerzbank, wrote in a note. "The resultant weak forint exchange rate is not a problem at this time, but it will be once the corona shock has faded."

Hungarian stocks were flat, with the MSCI's index of emerging market equities reflecting a similar trend. Chinese stocks lent some support to the benchmark as optimism over strong consumption in the country invited some buying into risk-linked assets.

Most stock indexes in EMEA tracked weakness in Wall Street as Washington lawmakers still appeared to struggle to reach agreement on stimulus ahead of a Tuesday deadline. Surging coronavirus cases across Europe also weighed on sentiment as they raised the chances of fresh curbs on social and business activity.

Markets were now looking to central bank decisions from Russia and Turkey later in the week. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 brothers booked for attempt to rape

A case has been registered against two brothers for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer of Police of Naraini area Siyaram said the duo made the attempt to rape...

Yash Chopra thought 'DDLJ' climax was cliche, how Kajol became 'Senorita' and more as film turns 25

Amrish Puris Chaudhary Baldev Singh letting go of his daughters hands with Jaa Simran jaa became a celebrated symbol of loves victory over familial resistance in Hindi cinema, but many in the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge team, including the ...

What are the treatment options for COVID-19?

What are the treatment options for COVID-19 There are several, and which one is best depends on how sick someone is. For example, steroids such as dexamethasone can lower the risk of dying for severely ill patients. But they may do the oppo...

Students can now seek provisional admission to CA foundation course after class 10: ICAI

Students will now be able to seek provisional admission to foundation course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI after class 10 exams, according to new norms. However, provisional admission to the foundation course will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020