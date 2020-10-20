Left Menu
Consumer firms, tech giants nudge Hong Kong shares higher

Hong Kong shares ended marginally higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in consumer firms and Chinese tech giants, but investor caution ahead of Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election and concerns over surging global COVID-19 cases capped gains. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 27.28 points or 0.11% at 24,569.54.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:13 IST
Consumer firms, tech giants nudge Hong Kong shares higher

Hong Kong shares ended marginally higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in consumer firms and Chinese tech giants, but investor caution ahead of Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election and concerns over surging global COVID-19 cases capped gains.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 27.28 points or 0.11% at 24,569.54. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.1% to 9,988.33. ** Lifting the overall index, Hong Kong shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd touched a record high, and closed up 0.74% for the day after Alibaba-backed Ant Group won approval for an offshore leg of its IPO. ** The Hang Seng Tech sub-index rose 0.97%, further supported by a 0.53% gain in index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd ** Consumer firms topped gains in H-shares as investors looked to a firming recovery in China. ANTA Sports Products Ltd rose 4.45%, followed by China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , gaining 4.41% and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd , up by 3.1%. ** Economic data released Monday showed that China's economic recovery quickened in the third quarter, supported by growing consumption. ** But ongoing concerns about the ability of U.S. lawmakers to agree on a stimulus package and worries about the possibility of a disputed U.S. election continue to dampen global investor enthusiasm. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.47% at 3,328.10 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.8%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.36%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.44%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6833 per U.S. dollar at 0812 GMT, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.6813.

