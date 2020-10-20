Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uniphore and NTT DATA sign multi-year deal to bring Conversational Service Automation to contact centers

In response to an increase in global demand for end-to-end customer service solutions, Uniphore, an early market leader in the Conversational Service Automation (CSA) space, and NTT DATA Services, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced a definitive agreement to co-create new solutions to transform the customer experience market.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:16 IST
Uniphore and NTT DATA sign multi-year deal to bring Conversational Service Automation to contact centers
Uniphore logo. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] / Palo Alto (California)/Plano (Texas) [USA], October 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In response to an increase in global demand for end-to-end customer service solutions, Uniphore, an early market leader in the Conversational Service Automation (CSA) space, and NTT DATA Services, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced a definitive agreement to co-create new solutions to transform the customer experience market. Based on internal projections and the opportunities currently underway, this partnership could generate more than $50 million in revenue over the next five years.

By bringing the technology, skills, and experience of both companies together to solve customer challenges, large enterprises will have access to a powerful platform with enhanced capabilities in intelligent automation, specifically suited for a new generation of contact centers. NTT DATA and Uniphore have an established track record of success with customers in the financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries. With this agreement, NTT DATA will be able to take full advantage of Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation platform and apply powerful capabilities and technology to improve both agent experience and performance. Uniphore will be able to leverage NTT DATA's IT and business transformation expertise to improve business outcomes including increasing productivity, lowering costs and transforming the overall end-to-end customer experience.

"Health plans are looking to enhance provider and member experience as well as reduce costs," said Tanvir Khan, Executive Vice President, Dynamic Workplace Services and Business Process Outsourcing, NTT DATA Services. "With Uniphore technology, we can do that and more, by providing actionable insights through interactions analytics. We can empower agents with real-time agent assist and drive cognitive automation through virtual agents." "Every organization today faces significant challenges as they transform their global contact centers and our customers want experienced guides," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore. "Working side by side with an industry leader like NTT DATA creates the perfect combination of technology and services to solve customer issues in new and innovative ways, which enables both consumers and business to thrive. That's the power of the NTT DATA - Uniphore partnership."

"The market is rapidly transforming for BPOs and only those that move fast and stay ahead of the curve will thrive," said Anil Vijayan, Vice President at Everest Group. "Given the complexities faced by many organizations in transforming their customers' experience, and the rapidly evolving landscape, you need vendors to work together to deliver solutions that aim to seamlessly bring together the best of their technology and people capabilities. This NTT DATA--Uniphore partnership is a step in this direction." "No matter what industry or geographic region a business operates in, customers have high expectations when they reach out for support or information and at the same time, enterprises are looking to reduce costs," said Jafar Syed, Chief Growth Officer at Uniphore. "Bringing together NTT DATA's deep expertise and Uniphore's innovative technology platform can deliver excellent customer service and enable organizations to up level their support without incurring additional costs."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yogi forays into battle for Bihar, urges people to vote for Nitish

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote his development-oriented counterpart Nitish Kumar back to power, while underscoring that the BJP, an alliance partner, has fulfilled its promises on e...

Upbeat earnings lift FTSE 100 as lockdowns, Brexit uncertainty weigh

Londons FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by a clutch of upbeat quarterly corporate earnings, although gains were capped by concerns over tougher coronavirus lockdowns in parts of England and Brexit-related uncertainty. The blue-chi...

COVID-19:Health dept tells hospitals to watch out for co-infections

The Delhi health department has written to all hospitals and district authorities to be alert about co-infections of COVID-19 with other seasonal ailments and implement management guidelines on it issued by the Union Health Ministry. Cases...

2 brothers booked for attempt to rape

A case has been registered against two brothers for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer of Police of Naraini area Siyaram said the duo made the attempt to rape...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020