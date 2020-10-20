Uniphore and NTT DATA sign multi-year deal to bring Conversational Service Automation to contact centers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] / Palo Alto (California)/Plano (Texas) [USA], October 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In response to an increase in global demand for end-to-end customer service solutions, Uniphore, an early market leader in the Conversational Service Automation (CSA) space, and NTT DATA Services, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced a definitive agreement to co-create new solutions to transform the customer experience market. Based on internal projections and the opportunities currently underway, this partnership could generate more than $50 million in revenue over the next five years.

By bringing the technology, skills, and experience of both companies together to solve customer challenges, large enterprises will have access to a powerful platform with enhanced capabilities in intelligent automation, specifically suited for a new generation of contact centers. NTT DATA and Uniphore have an established track record of success with customers in the financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries. With this agreement, NTT DATA will be able to take full advantage of Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation platform and apply powerful capabilities and technology to improve both agent experience and performance. Uniphore will be able to leverage NTT DATA's IT and business transformation expertise to improve business outcomes including increasing productivity, lowering costs and transforming the overall end-to-end customer experience.

"Health plans are looking to enhance provider and member experience as well as reduce costs," said Tanvir Khan, Executive Vice President, Dynamic Workplace Services and Business Process Outsourcing, NTT DATA Services. "With Uniphore technology, we can do that and more, by providing actionable insights through interactions analytics. We can empower agents with real-time agent assist and drive cognitive automation through virtual agents." "Every organization today faces significant challenges as they transform their global contact centers and our customers want experienced guides," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore. "Working side by side with an industry leader like NTT DATA creates the perfect combination of technology and services to solve customer issues in new and innovative ways, which enables both consumers and business to thrive. That's the power of the NTT DATA - Uniphore partnership."

"The market is rapidly transforming for BPOs and only those that move fast and stay ahead of the curve will thrive," said Anil Vijayan, Vice President at Everest Group. "Given the complexities faced by many organizations in transforming their customers' experience, and the rapidly evolving landscape, you need vendors to work together to deliver solutions that aim to seamlessly bring together the best of their technology and people capabilities. This NTT DATA--Uniphore partnership is a step in this direction." "No matter what industry or geographic region a business operates in, customers have high expectations when they reach out for support or information and at the same time, enterprises are looking to reduce costs," said Jafar Syed, Chief Growth Officer at Uniphore. "Bringing together NTT DATA's deep expertise and Uniphore's innovative technology platform can deliver excellent customer service and enable organizations to up level their support without incurring additional costs."

