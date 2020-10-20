Spanish govt agrees 5.79 bln euro plan to lift job market

Spanish govt agrees 5.79 bln euro plan to lift job marketReuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:01 IST
The Spanish government has agreed on Tuesday a 5.79 billion euro ($6.84 billion) draft plan to help the job market recover from the coronavirus crisis, spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference.
The government will include the plan in next year's budget to be debated and approved in the coming weeks in parliament, Montero said following a weekly cabinet meeting. ($1 = 0.8468 euros)
