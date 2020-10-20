Left Menu
66 Indians stranded at Dubai airport

Sixty-six Indian travellers were stranded at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) after they failed to comply with the UAE government's immigration rules, according to a media report.

Updated: 20-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:12 IST
66 Indians stranded at Dubai airport

Sixty-six Indian travellers were stranded at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) after they failed to comply with the UAE government's immigration rules, according to a media report. Neeraj Agarwal, Consul (Press, Information, and Culture) at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, said the stranded passengers, included two women.

"About 59 passengers who flew in from Delhi on a GoAir flight have been stranded for more than 48 hours now," he told the Khaleej Times. The consul said food and other supplies were being given to the passengers. He said the Indian embassy has reached out to the federal authorities.

Meanwhile, the report said over 1,200 Pakistani travellers were stranded at the airport for not following the immigration rules, which include passenger carrying hotel reservation or a relative's reference, and a return ticket booking..

