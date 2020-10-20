Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railway minister allows women to travel in Mumbai local trains

On Tuesday morning, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar asked the railway authorities to consider its request "at the earliest". Later, taking to Twitter, Goyal said, "I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:53 IST
Railway minister allows women to travel in Mumbai local trains
Representative image

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that all women passengers will be allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai and suburbs from Wednesday. Currently, only those engaged in frontline duties and essential staff as categorized by the Maharashtra government are allowed to travel in the local trains run by the Central Railway and the Western Railway, through a QR code mechanism.

The Maharashtra government on October 16 requested the Railways to allow women to commute by local trains during the non-peak hours - from 11 am to 3 pm, and from 7 pm till the end of the day's services. On Tuesday morning, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar asked the railway authorities to consider its request "at the earliest".

Later, taking to Twitter, Goyal said, "I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm. We were always ready and with the receipt of a letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel." The Western Railway and the Central Railway are now collectively operating around 700 local train services every day on their suburban network.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian defence ministry rejects 'unacceptable' proposal to cut military staff

Russias Defence Ministry on Tuesday said it had rejected a string of unacceptable austerity measures proposed by the Finance Ministry that would cut some 100,000 troops. In a proposal submitted to the countrys security council this month, t...

I-T survey to be conducted only after nod from high-ranked officers: CBDT

Income tax surveys to collect information for scrutiny assessment will be undertaken by the tax deducted at source TDS directorate only after approval from principal chief commissioner or chief commissioner level officer, the Central Board ...

France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading

France ordered the temporary closure of a mosque outside Paris on Tuesday, part of a crackdown on Muslims who incite hatred after the decapitation of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad. The Grand Mosque of Pa...

BoB ties up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for auto finance

State-owned Bank of Baroda BoB on Tuesday announced a tie up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM to enable finance options for the automakers customers and dealers. Following the pact, BoB will be one of the preferred financiers for the entire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020