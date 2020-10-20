Left Menu
Development News Edition

ACKO Partners with Finserv MARKETS to Offer Car and Bike Insurance

With a growing community of users, Finserv MARKETS is becoming the marketplace of choice to avail curated offers across loans, insurance, credit cards, investments and zero interest EMIs for lifestyle needs.” Varun Dua, CEO, ACKO Insurance said, “Finserv MARKETS is a key strategic partner to sell our motor insurance and will help us further our objective of delivering the best user experience.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:02 IST
ACKO Partners with Finserv MARKETS to Offer Car and Bike Insurance

Partners with ACKO to offer insurance at low prices Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)India's first and fastest-growing wholly digital general insurance provider, ACKO has partnered with Finserv MARKETS, a leading fintech aggregator, for offering two and four-wheeler insurance policies. Customers can now buy ACKO Insurance for their car or bike on the Finserv MARKETS platform by providing basic details. In partnership with Finserv MARKETS, ACKO has made the insurance buying experience transparent, intuitive and effortless. ACKO offers value added services like hassle-free claims, zero paperwork, one-hour pick-up, 3-day assured claim servicing and 1-year repair warranty - in select cities. This is coupled with the option for instant cash settlements for low value claims, makes it extremely beneficial for customers. Additionally, they can select zero-depreciation as an add-on. Customers can pay via wallets, UPI, or any saved card and the policy will be emailed in less than 2-minutes. A copy of the policy can also be downloaded from ACKO’s Your Orders page. Speaking on the development, Rakesh Bhatt, CEO, Finserv MARKETS, said, “We are delighted to join hands with ACKO. This strategic partnership helps curate our offerings in the Motor Insurance space for digital native users who want to insure their vehicles in a touch-free and frictionless manner. At Finserv MARKETS, we have created a best in class digital platform, powered by analytics and latest technologies, to help redefine how users can compare, select and instantly avail a financial product in one single journey. With a growing community of users, Finserv MARKETS is becoming the marketplace of choice to avail curated offers across loans, insurance, credit cards, investments and zero interest EMIs for lifestyle needs.” Varun Dua, CEO, ACKO Insurance said, “Finserv MARKETS is a key strategic partner to sell our motor insurance and will help us further our objective of delivering the best user experience. Through this partnership, we will offer affordable and seamless insurance products to Finserv MARKETS customers. Finserv MARKETS approach is direct to customers which is aligned with our approach. Given that auto insurance is a core strength for Finserv MARKETS, ACKO’s product offerings blend well with their current product suites, providing another best-value option to their customers. This partnership will further help us demonstrate distribution of insurance products using data & technology as the key levers.” Customers can now visit the Finserv MARKETS website and app to buy car and bike insurance through a completely digitized process in just two minutes. About Finserv MARKETSFinserv MARKETS has been launched by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. It is a one-stop digital marketplace that helps consumers compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. It has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. Its core proposition, Offers You Value, is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial offers to its consumers. So, from selecting from multiple loans offers to getting the loan amount credited into their bank account on the same day, from receiving a credit card instantly to purchasing an insurance policy, from investing in the best mutual funds to purchasing the latest gadgets on Zero Interest EMI, consumers can now get all their personal and financial life goals delivered at Finserv MARKETS. For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store. About ACKO InsuranceACKO Insurance is India’s first and fastest-growing insurance policy provider with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak a fin-tech serial entrepreneur, ACKO aims to deliver conventional insurance unconventionally. ACKO executes primarily through a digital platform with no offline hassles - zero paperwork from purchase, claims to renewals. ACKO’s innovative products and smart technology offerings differentiate it from the market. The company uses a direct-to-consumer approach for distributing traditional products, allowing for favorable risk selection and superior underwriting. ACKO also offers innovative and bite-sized insurance products such as rider insurance, mobile and appliance protection, ticket cancellation etc. in partnership with 15+ leading players in the internet ecosystem such as Ola, Amazon, Oyo, RedBus, Zomato, HDB Financial Services and UrbanClap. In a short span of 18 months of operations, the company has distributed insurance policies to over 50mn+ unique customers. For more information, please visit www.ACKO.com

PWRPWR

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian defence ministry rejects 'unacceptable' proposal to cut military staff

Russias Defence Ministry on Tuesday said it had rejected a string of unacceptable austerity measures proposed by the Finance Ministry that would cut some 100,000 troops. In a proposal submitted to the countrys security council this month, t...

I-T survey to be conducted only after nod from high-ranked officers: CBDT

Income tax surveys to collect information for scrutiny assessment will be undertaken by the tax deducted at source TDS directorate only after approval from principal chief commissioner or chief commissioner level officer, the Central Board ...

France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading

France ordered the temporary closure of a mosque outside Paris on Tuesday, part of a crackdown on Muslims who incite hatred after the decapitation of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad. The Grand Mosque of Pa...

BoB ties up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for auto finance

State-owned Bank of Baroda BoB on Tuesday announced a tie up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM to enable finance options for the automakers customers and dealers. Following the pact, BoB will be one of the preferred financiers for the entire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020