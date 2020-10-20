Left Menu
Development News Edition

Press Council asks print media not to publish articles predicting poll results

by astrologers, tarot readers, political analysts or by any persons during the prohibited period is violation of the spirit of Section 126A which aims to prevent constituencies still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such prediction. "The print media is hereby advised not to publish/publicise any such article of results, during the prohibited period i.e. between 7.00 AM on October 28 and 6.30 PM on November 7 in the current general election to the state legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2020 to ensure free and fair elections," the PCI said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:10 IST
Press Council asks print media not to publish articles predicting poll results

The Press Council of India on Tuesday asked the print media to refrain from publishing any article that in any manner predicts the results of the upcoming elections between October 28-November 7. The advisory comes ahead of the Bihar polls and bypolls in various states, including in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

While considering the communication received from the Election Commission of India, it advises the print media to refrain from publishing any article which in any way predicts the results of the elections during the prohibited period to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, the Press Council of India said in a statement. The Council said it is of the view that the prediction of results of elections in any form or manner by way of predictions etc. by astrologers, tarot readers, political analysts or by any persons during the prohibited period is violation of the spirit of Section 126A which aims to prevent constituencies still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such prediction.

"The print media is hereby advised not to publish/publicise any such article of results, during the prohibited period i.e. between 7.00 AM on October 28 and 6.30 PM on November 7 in the current general election to the state legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2020 to ensure free and fair elections," the PCI said. Voting for the Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 -- one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The votes will be counted on November 10. PTI ASK ASK MIN MIN

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

New Delhi, Oct 20 PTI&#160;A Delhi court has dimissed the bail application of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana&#160;denied the relief...

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR: Officials.

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR Officials....

IRDAI sets up panel to examine need for standard cyber liability insurance product

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai has set up a panel to explore possibility of a basic standard product structure to provide insurance cover for individuals and establishments to manage their cyber risks. The...

Russian defence ministry rejects 'unacceptable' proposal to cut military staff

Russias Defence Ministry on Tuesday said it had rejected a string of unacceptable austerity measures proposed by the Finance Ministry that would cut some 100,000 troops. In a proposal submitted to the countrys security council this month, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020