Etrio launches e-three-wheelers for cargo segment, price starts at Rs 1.7 lakh

Electric vehicle start-up Etrio on Tuesday announced its foray into e-three-wheeler space with 'Touro' range of products with prices starting at Rs 1.7 lakh, catering to the cargo segment. The passenger variants of the electric three-wheelers will be rolled out soon. The company had raised funding of USD 3 million (over Rs 20 crore) last month to facilitate these launches, Etrio said in a statement.

"Currently, Touro is undergoing pilot runs at leading e-commerce logistics companies in Hyderabad, Delhi and Bangalore," it said, adding that the passenger variants of the new electric three-wheeler shall be launched in the next few months during which the company plans to set up its dealership network in select locations. The company is introducing Touro Max and Mini range of electric-three wheelers focused on intra-city logistics especially in last mile delivery applications. Touro Mini is powered by a 4kwh lithium-ion battery with 2.5kw peak power motor. It has a maximum payload of 400 kg with a top top speed of 25 km/hr.

On the other hand Touro Max has a 8kwh lithium-ion battery with 8kw peak power motor. It has a maximum payload of 550 kg with top speed of 45 km/hr. "With the launch of Touro, we now have added new electric vehicles to our portfolio of retrofitted products. We are on a mission to electrify Intra-City logistics and bring the widest range of electric vehicles tailor made for this segment," Etrio Co-founder & CEO Deepak MV said. He further said the Touro range is equipped with features, including hydraulic brakes with regenerative braking, independent suspension, cloud-based vehicle tracking equipped with driver mobile app, among others. "While primary focus remains on vehicles with advanced lithium-ion battery technology, Etrio also has a certified product range with lead acid to cater to a range of end users," Deepak added.

Etrio said Touro Max and Mini would be available on both sales and leasing options with leasing to be offered to organisations for orders of over 50 units over a three-year contract. It is looking to scale up the deployment of Touro across the country through a mix of outright sales and leasing models..