Centre should clear rain-hit Maharashtra's GST dues: Thorat

Maharashtra revenue minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday demanded that the Union government clear the state's dues of GST refund of Rs 30,000 crore on a priority basis. The minister also said that the state government has raised Rs 55,000 crore for salaries and daily expenses through loans. The COVID-19 crisis has hit the state's revenues, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:41 IST
Balasaheb Thorat (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra revenue minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday demanded that the Union government clear the state's dues of GST refund of Rs 30,000 crore on a priority basis. "Maharashtra is already in a financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The returning monsoon has damaged crops on hundreds of thousands of hectares," he said.

"The Centre should refund Rs 30,000 crore GST dues of the state. This refund is due for the period till September- end of the current financial year," Thorat added. The minister also said that the state government has raised Rs 55,000 crore for salaries and daily expenses through loans.

The COVID-19 crisis has hit the state's revenues, he added.

