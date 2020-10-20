Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's constitutionally enshrined fiscal pledge falls victim to pandemic

As the pandemic struck Europe in March, the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers suspended the Stability and Growth Pact, which normally limits government spending and borrowing, but Spain's commitments still formally remained in place. The constitution says parliament can allow for the deficit and debt ceilings to be surpassed in case of natural disasters, economic recession or emergency events outside the state's control.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:44 IST
Spain's constitutionally enshrined fiscal pledge falls victim to pandemic

Spain's parliament on Tuesday gave the green light to the government to exceptionally suspend fiscal straightjacket rules in order to help the economy cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The minority government's proposal to suspend the commitment to any deficit targets for two years and allow Spain to spend and borrow at will was passed by 208-1 votes with 138 abstentions following recent recommendations from the International Monetary Fund aimed at reviving the economy. The regulations on deficit and debt ceilings were built into the constitution in 2011 during the euro zone debt crisis.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned last week that halting spending aimed at containing the pandemic and its economic impact could have serious consequences for the global economy. "The suspension of the fiscal rules does not imply a suspension of fiscal responsibility," Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero told parliament before the vote, assuring that when circumstances allow it, Spain would reimpose the rules.

In a faltering voice, which she attributed to her continuing recovery from the coronavirus, Elvira Rodriguez of the conservative opposition People's Party announced PP's abstention in the vote, which guaranteed the approval. Hailed by Germany as an example to other nations at the time, the constitutional change approved by a previous Socialist government in 2011 with the backing from the PP has been heavily criticised by the hard-left Unidas Podemos, which is now part of the Socialist-led ruling coalition.

Then, the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank forced Spain, in exchange for a banking sector bailout, to adopt fiscal stability rules binding it to EU structural deficit targets in order to convince the markets of its unwavering commitment to sound public finances. As the pandemic struck Europe in March, the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers suspended the Stability and Growth Pact, which normally limits government spending and borrowing, but Spain's commitments still formally remained in place.

The constitution says parliament can allow for the deficit and debt ceilings to be surpassed in case of natural disasters, economic recession or emergency events outside the state's control. The government expects a recession of 11.2% - the worst since the civil war - and a budget gap of 11.3% this year.

Next year, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy should rebound 7.2% and the deficit is projected at 7.7%, according to the draft budget. Spain only managed to bring its deficit below the European Union's threshold of 3% from 2018, exiting the bloc's corrective procedure for excessive deficits last year. Its pre-pandemic deficit target for this year was 1.8% of GDP, and public debt was expected to end the year 94.5% of GDP.

The latest official projection puts debt at 118%.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's air quality improves slightly, likely to turn 'very poor' by Wednesday

Pollution levels in the national capital dipped slightly on Tuesday due to favourable wind speed, but the air quality is likely to turn very poor on Wednesday. The Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor, SAFAR, stated the share of s...

Fraud attempts against businesses in India doubled in lockdown: Report

There was a doubling of online fraud attempts against businesses in India during the initial days of the lockdown and the same went down subsequently as the economy began unlocking, an American information and insights company said on Tuesd...

Italy's regions impose patchwork restrictions to tame COVID surge

Italys southern Campania region said on Tuesday it planned to introduce a nighttime curfew from the weekend, while other areas started drawing up their own restrictions to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Italian government imposed a n...

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from 5G, calls China biggest threat

Sweden is banning Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE from building new high-speed wireless networks after a top security official called China one of the countrys biggest threats. The Swedish telecom regulator said Tuesday that four wire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020