UIDAI suspends ADG Pankaj Goyal on graft charges

Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI on Tuesday suspended Pankaj Goyal, an assistant director general posted at its regional office in Delhi, with immediate effect, pending inquiry into charges of corruption. "... a case against...Pankaj Goyal...Assistant Director General posted at Regional Office, Delhi of the Unique Identification Authority of India in respect of a criminal offence is under investigation/inquiry," as per an order signed by UIDAI CEO Pankaj Kumar. The order further said Goyal has been placed under suspension "with immediate effect".