Cosmoprof India to be rescheduled in 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cosmoprof India, the event of the Cosmoprof network, dedicated to the beauty and cosmetics market, has been postponed. The show will now be held in a hybrid format called 'Signature Event by Cosmoprof India' - a unique combination of the physical and virtual expo, on February 22-23, 2021 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, creating a niche business networking platform for the industry where both domestic and international Industry players can attend and interact.

This expo will reinforce the industry together reviving their existing connections and creating new ones, wrecking the void that has been created under the onslaught of COVID-19. The flagship edition will take place in the second half of 2021. BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, organisers of the event, jointly decided to reschedule the second edition of Cosmoprof India, in order to guarantee attendees a high-level and safe business experience. The announcement comes soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Govt of India, has started to allow B2B exhibitions to take place with due SOP.

Ever since the lockdown started, the organisers of the Cosmoprof India have been in constant discussions with key industry stakeholders, partners, and the local government to stay abreast of the challenges and complexities in the face of disruption due to COVID-19. Organising the Signature Event in February will allow more time for normality and confidence to return to the market and provide all-around better conditions for exhibitors and visitors to engage. The tradeshow will also be organised in accordance with the organisers' health and safety standards.

The detailed set of enhanced measures will provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at the event, providing everyone with the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. "The evolution of the pandemic in the country and the travel restrictions still in force worldwide has prompted us to reschedule Cosmoprof India, postponing the appointment with local operators and players to 2021," said Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere.

"Our goal is to guarantee to the cosmetic industry joining us in Mumbai the quality and professionalism that have distinguished the Cosmoprof brand all over the world for over 50 years," added Gianpiero. "India is a large, heterogeneous market for the beauty and cosmetics sector with varied dynamics while catering to different segments. The size of the market has propelled its beauty and wellness market which was growing at a CAGR of around 18 per cent. The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had impacted the sector significantly with a revenue loss projected between 30-35 per cent and we believe our timely signature edition will aid in placing the industry back on track," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India.

"An analysis of beauty trends reveals that there will be a preference for quality products based on the principles of ethical practices, wellness, as well as formulations made of toxic-free, safe and organic ingredients. Our show will focus on trends, personal care formulation challenges, innovations, and opportunities around creating new products to fortify the sector. It will be the perfect platform for beauty & personal care companies and professionals wishing to reinforce their business relationships with partners and to have greater visibility among stakeholders and new players," he added. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)