The Higher Committee for Human Fraternity (HCHF) today launched the 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity with a global call for nominations.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 21-10-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:14 IST
Nominations invited for 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity
Pope Francis and the Grand Imam Al-Tayeb of Al-Azhar, signing of the Document on Human Fraternity. Image Credit: ANI

Abu Dhabi [UAE] October 21(ANI/NewsVoir): The Higher Committee for Human Fraternity (HCHF) today launched the 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity with a global call for nominations. The award, created in 2019 to recognise outstanding work by individuals or entities in creating breakthroughs and driving human progress, has previously been awarded to His Holiness Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar His Eminence Dr Ahmad al Tayeb.

The two leaders were presented with the award following their historic signing in Abu Dhabi of the Document on Human Fraternity, which calls for all people to put aside differences in the pursuit of progress through understanding, reconciliation, and peace. The 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which includes a prize of one million dollars, is the first time the award has been opened to nominations.

The award is named in homage to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, the late ruler of Abu Dhabi and founder of the United Arab Emirates, whose values of humility, humanitarianism, and respect epitomise the enduring ideals it seeks to celebrate. Nominations for the award can be made by members of government, former heads of state, Supreme Court judges, UN leaders, leading academic and cultural figures, HCHF members, and international NGO heads.

The recipient or recipients of the 2021 award will be decided by an HCHF-appointed independent committee of experts. The committee includes: * Catherine Samba-Panza, former President of the Central African Republic

* Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, former Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia * Michaelle Jean, 27th Governor-General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada

* Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, Prefect of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura. * Adama Dieng, former UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide

The nominations process will close on December 1 and the winner or winners will be announced on February 4, 2021. The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity seeks to honour the legacy of the founder of the United Arab Emirates by celebrating people everywhere who embody through their work his lifelong commitment to the human fraternity.

It is awarded by the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity and includes a financial prize of one million dollars. It was created in February 2019, to mark the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi of the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr Ahmad al-Tayeb, to co-sign the historic Document of Human Fraternity. Pope Francis and Grand Imam al Tayeb were the first honorary co-recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. zayedaward.org/?fbclid=IwAR37qxKdRqdhGZqD0cVpRDvhx35jiTfyQ_Buc7Uc1FuQT3Ccv4jGnHXmTA4

Formed in 2019, the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity is an independent committee dedicated to achieving the aspirations of the Document for Human Fraternity by bringing people across the world together, in the spirit of peaceful co-existence. The committee comprises a diverse group of international religious leaders, scholars and cultural leaders. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

