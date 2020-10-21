Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kurl-on appoints Jyothi Pradhan as CEO

Kurl-on Enterprise Limited, a leader in the mattress and home-comfort space, has recently appointed Jyothi Pradhan as Chief Executive Officer.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:43 IST
Kurl-on appoints Jyothi Pradhan as CEO
Jyothi Pradhan, CEO, Kurl-on. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kurl-on Enterprise Limited, a leader in the mattress and home-comfort space, has recently appointed Jyothi Pradhan as Chief Executive Officer. Pradhan joined the leadership team in July 2019 as the Head of Corporate Strategy to lead the digital transformation in the company. She has successfully brought in changes in systems and processes as well as a renewed focus on all stakeholders, within and outside the organization.

Pradhan has completed her BE in Electronics and Communication from Manipal Institute of Technology, and an MS in Engineering Management from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. However, that innate entrepreneurial streak sparked her to pursue an MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the University of California, Irvine.

Pradhan brings with her a versatile experience of over 15 years working in industries such as electronics manufacturing, medical transcription, and consumer products, both in India and the US. Her work experience has taken her across multiple spectrums of companies and roles. She has earned her stripes across domains of Engineering, Sales, Marketing, and Management.

Earlier this year, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Kurl-on Leadership Team stepped up and led the organization during the time of uncertainty, by digitally connecting the ecosystem and mobilising supplies. A lot of innovative changes were also brought in - including a digital app for channel partners, enabling contactless ordering, virtual inspection for consumer concerns, and a very successful online consumer competition #ApnaGharApnaStyle.

Pradhan played a key role and her efforts in change management leading to enhanced performance were quick to be recognised by the board, leading to her promotion as Chief Executive Officer of the company. When asked about the future of the company. "Kurl-on enjoys a leadership status in the Indian mattress industry, backed by a journey that goes back over half a century. Our 10,000 plus strong partner network enables us to be a part of an Atmanirbhar Bharath - creating local jobs and livelihoods," shared Pradhan.

"During the lockdown, we operated our manufacturing facilities with the highest level of sanitisation to ensure the safety of all employees, while we made mattresses required for quarantine facilities. Since then we have expanded these guidelines to include the safety of our partners and our consumers at all our retail locations," she added. The current pandemic has brought out the importance of comfort at home as people adapt to the new normal of Learn from home, Earn from Home and Relax at home.

Kurl-on has seen this impact with renewed interest in products like Kurl-on RestAngle pillow, and the multi-functional Huddle seat (www.kurlon.com/huddle). The company has also launched a new range of home office products under its Home Komforts brand (www.HomeKomforts.com). "The future for Kurl-on is very exciting as technology is enabling consumers to experience our products and offerings in new ways. I am honoured to have the confidence of the team as Kurl-on continues to trailblaze a path not only in the mattress industry but in the home and furniture segments as well," concluded Pradhan.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AI-based Digital Financial Services Platform Davinta Named a Winner at the Global 'Inclusive Fintech 50 2020' Event

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir AI-based digital financial services platform Davinta has been named a winner at the global Inclusive Fintech 50 2020 event for driving remarkable digital financial inclusion among low income population i...

FATF needs to take hard look at Pakistan to ensure it comply with terror-related obligation: Report

The Financial Action Task Force FATF needs to take a hard and objective look at Pakistans attempts to leverage nuisance value to ensure that the country fully complies with terror financing and money laundering obligations before it can be ...

Spain's parliament debates no-confidence vote to oust govt

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez is facing a no-confidence debate in parliament brought by the nations far-right Vox party, but it appears the maneuver lacks the necessary votes to topple the government. The parliament is hearing argumen...

Telangana CM asks officials to prepare for possible tank breaches amid heavy rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday issued an order asking officials to be on high alert for possible breaches in tanks amid heavy rains and flash floods. The Chief Minister has urged to form 12 special teams to examin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020