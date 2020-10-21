As part of its customer-first approach, Design Cafe launches a fully integrated home-tech platform for customers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to provide a personalized and comprehensive customer experience, Design Cafe - a leading home-tech brand - have launched their in-house tech platform Design Cafe Unity and an AI-enabled chatbot. The Design Cafe Unity platform aims to build a leaner & more efficient home interiors process by connecting customers, designers, and project operations on a singular platform.

The platform is in line with Design Cafe's customer-first approach - allowing every customer to track their project at every stage, track costs and billing and most importantly get to know their designers and communicate and build their home interactively with the entire team. The AI-enabled chatbot, on the other hand, is intended to provide yet another touchpoint for customers to reach out to book meetings with designers as well as seek information instantly 24/7.

With the launch of these new features, Design Cafe has taken a giant stride towards simplifying and further enhancing the home improvement and interior experience for the customer-led by technology. Traditionally, businesses and customers followed manual processes that created a dependency on multiple channels to accumulate details regarding a particular project, which often led to increased operational costs and poor customer experience.

Design Cafe's new home-tech platform and chatbot will help in streamlining the customer journey and minimize human intervention respectively. "Businesses in this sector typically have very bad customer experience and zero transparency - at Design Cafe we want to lead the space not only in the product we sell but also how we sell it and the entire experience of a customer going from a blank space to a finished home- with DC UNITY we believe this is a great step to help customers make this process easier, more transparent and hopefully fun - it will not only save the customer a lot of time but allow our teams to service our customer better," said Shezan Bhojani, CEO & Co-founder of Design Cafe on the launch.

Since the onset of the pandemic in India, Design Cafe has delivered hundreds of homes across four existing Experience Centres in Bengaluru (2) & Hyderabad, and Mumbai. With the company on the cusp of a technology-led transformation, virtual conversions have increased by approx. 30 per cent and customer visits to Experience Centres have increased by 60 per cent across cities since June'20. Design Cafe had grown 2x in FY 20 with approximately 140 crore of order booking and is expecting to maintain a consistent pace of growth even in FY 21.

Business in its major cities is already back to 75 per cent of pre-covid levels and the company expects to achieve 130 per cent of pre-covid numbers in Q3 FY 21 while continuing on its path of growth to reach 10 cities in India by FY 22 & 500 crore run rate in topline order booking. Design Cafe was founded in October 2015, by award-winning architects & designers Gita Ramanan and Shezan Bhojani, who together bring more than two decades of national and international design experience to the table.

With the vision of democratizing Design, they are India's first home-tech brand to vertically integrate with their own designers, workforce, and a 35000 sq ft factory in Bengaluru, manufacturing all their products to deliver homes that are designed and built from end to end. Read more on www.designcafe.com.

