Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares end higher on hopes for U.S. stimulus, strong Q3 earnings

Hong Kong shares ended higher for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as hopes for a new round of U.S. fiscal stimulus and strong third quarter results due to China's accelerated economic recovery boosted sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 184.88 points or 0.75% at 24,754.42.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:09 IST
Hong Kong shares end higher on hopes for U.S. stimulus, strong Q3 earnings

Hong Kong shares ended higher for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as hopes for a new round of U.S. fiscal stimulus and strong third quarter results due to China's accelerated economic recovery boosted sentiment.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 184.88 points or 0.75% at 24,754.42. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.9% to 10,077.78. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.7%, while the IT sector rose 0.84%, the financial sector ended 0.46% higher and the property sector dipped 0.38%. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd up 11.11%, followed by China Telecom Corp Ltd . Both posted their best intraday gain since Aug. 13. ** Investors expected strong performance from the upcoming third quarter earnings from the two companies due to growing subscriber base especially with 5G package customers, said Reo Liao, an analyst with online trading platform IG.com. ** Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd closed 2.27% higher after the carrier announced a restructuring plan involving job cuts and a decision to end Cathay Dragon brand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ** The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill. ** China's fiscal revenues grew 4.7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the finance ministry said.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.09% at 3,325.02 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.01%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.31%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6534 per U.S. dollar at 0808 GMT, 0.35% firmer than the previous close of 6.677.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AI-based Digital Financial Services Platform Davinta Named a Winner at the Global 'Inclusive Fintech 50 2020' Event

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir AI-based digital financial services platform Davinta has been named a winner at the global Inclusive Fintech 50 2020 event for driving remarkable digital financial inclusion among low income population i...

FATF needs to take hard look at Pakistan to ensure it comply with terror-related obligation: Report

The Financial Action Task Force FATF needs to take a hard and objective look at Pakistans attempts to leverage nuisance value to ensure that the country fully complies with terror financing and money laundering obligations before it can be ...

Spain's parliament debates no-confidence vote to oust govt

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez is facing a no-confidence debate in parliament brought by the nations far-right Vox party, but it appears the maneuver lacks the necessary votes to topple the government. The parliament is hearing argumen...

Telangana CM asks officials to prepare for possible tank breaches amid heavy rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday issued an order asking officials to be on high alert for possible breaches in tanks amid heavy rains and flash floods. The Chief Minister has urged to form 12 special teams to examin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020