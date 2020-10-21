Left Menu
UK government borrowing rises to record due to pandemic

The UK government's borrowing rose to the highest level on record in the first half of the financial year as tax revenue fell and authorities spent billions of pounds to prop up an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:45 IST
UK government borrowing rises to record due to pandemic

The UK government's borrowing rose to the highest level on record in the first half of the financial year as tax revenue fell and authorities spent billions of pounds to prop up an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the government borrowed a net 36.1 billion pounds (USD 47.1 billion) in September, pushing the total for the first six months of the year to 208.5 billion pounds. That's the highest figure since records began in 1993.

Tax revenue dropped 11.6 per cent from a year earlier in the six months through September. At the same time, support for individuals and businesses to get through the pandemic contributed to a 34 per cent increase in day-to-day spending. Public sector net debt now stands at 103.5 per cent of the U.K.'s annual economic output, the highest level since 1960, the ONS said.

