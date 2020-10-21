Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mediapro seeks agreement over French soccer rights payments

Mediapro operates the Telefoot channel and had agreed to pay 780 million euros per season to broadcast the games. Mediapro, majority-owned by Chinese private equity fund Orient Hontai, has said it needs to renegotiate its deal due to the COVID-19 crisis, though its initial request was turned down.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:13 IST
Mediapro seeks agreement over French soccer rights payments

Spanish media rights agency Mediapro is working with the French soccer governing body to find an agreement over its Ligue 1 broadcasting rights, its founder Jaume Roures said on Wednesday, amid a dispute over its payments under the deal.

Earlier in October, the French League (LFP) issued the company with a formal notice to honour a 172 million euros ($203.75 million) payment as part of its broadcasting deal. The French League said that if it could not reach an agreement with Mediapro it might have to consider giving the contract to other operators. Mediapro operates the Telefoot channel and had agreed to pay 780 million euros per season to broadcast the games.

Mediapro, majority-owned by Chinese private equity fund Orient Hontai, has said it needs to renegotiate its deal due to the COVID-19 crisis, though its initial request was turned down. Roures said Mediapro was now working with the French League to find an agreement out of court, adding that the process was confidential. He said a renegotiation only affected its rights deal for the current soccer season, and not the three to follow.

"Things cannot continue like before," Roures told a news conference. He said that Mediapro had begun raising problems linked to the COVID-19 crisis with the French League in June. "We are also victims of this situation." Telefoot, which was only launched in August this year, has attracted 600,000 subscribers so far out of a target for 3.5 million, Roures said. ($1 = 0.8442 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala scribe's family meets Rahul Gandhi, says he assured support

Journalist Siddique Kappans family on Wednesday met Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at a rest house in Kalpetta and requested him to intervene and ensure his early release. Speaking to the media, Rehanath, a family member of the...

Shops, retail outlets in TN allowed to function till 10 pm

All shops, restaurants, and commercial complexes in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function till 10 pm from Thursday in view of the coming festive season, and to facilitate further economic recovery, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, easin...

Pakistan warns of new lockdown as COVID-19 mortality rate increases by 140 per cent

Pakistans top body, which oversees response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday warned that strict measures, including lockdown, could be initiated to contain the infection if people dont stop violating government guidelines, as the c...

COVID-19: Delhi govt directs clubs, hotels, liquor shops to ensure strict compliance of SOPs

The Delhi governments excise department has directed clubs, hotels, liquor shops and restaurants to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures SOPs to be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Assistant commissioner enfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020