Gaana aiming to cross milestone of 25 cr users in next one year

Music streaming app Gaana is looking at crossing the milestone of 25 crore users in the next one year, buoyed by consumption of short video content and new genres which it is adding to its platform, a top company official said on Wednesday. The company claims to have recorded a 13 per cent growth in overall business with consumption being driven by people working from home exploring new content fromats on Gaana platform during the pandemic. "We expect to add over 100 million (10 crore) users over the course of next 12 months. With Gaana HotShots, it will drive impetus towards short-form video, taking the total user base to 250 million (25 crore)," Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal told PTI

Gaana became the first music app in the country to cross the 15 crore user mark in February this year. Agarwal said the pandemic has pushed audiences to explore newer content formats on Gaana platform and that led to increased consumption on Gaana Podcasts that were launched last year. "Our podcast library is extremely diverse with over 20,000 podcasts across various genres including comedy, devotional and motivational. Gaana Podcasts have witnessed a surge of more than 100 per cent in the last 6 months," he said

The company recently partnered with Green Gold Tv, makers of children programmes like Chhota Bheem, Mighty Raju etc, to penetrate into kids segment. "We are constantly engaging with creators through various social media platforms to brainstorm on multiple ways in which HotShots can help them fuel their growth and make it big in the short-video format space for the next big thing," he said. "We are conducting workshops, online and on-ground sessions with the local talent and young artists to groom them on content creation and its related elements," Agarwal added.