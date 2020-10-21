Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gaana aiming to cross milestone of 25 cr users in next one year

Music streaming app Gaana is looking at crossing the milestone of 25 crore users in the next one year, buoyed by consumption of short video content and new genres which it is adding to its platform, a top company official said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:53 IST
Gaana aiming to cross milestone of 25 cr users in next one year

Music streaming app Gaana is looking at crossing the milestone of 25 crore users in the next one year, buoyed by consumption of short video content and new genres which it is adding to its platform, a top company official said on Wednesday. The company claims to have recorded a 13 per cent growth in overall business with consumption being driven by people working from home exploring new content fromats on Gaana platform during the pandemic. "We expect to add over 100 million (10 crore) users over the course of next 12 months. With Gaana HotShots, it will drive impetus towards short-form video, taking the total user base to 250 million (25 crore)," Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal told PTI

Gaana became the first music app in the country to cross the 15 crore user mark in February this year.   Agarwal said the pandemic has pushed audiences to explore newer content formats on Gaana platform and that led to increased consumption on Gaana Podcasts that were launched last year. "Our podcast library is extremely diverse with over 20,000 podcasts across various genres including comedy, devotional and motivational. Gaana Podcasts have witnessed a surge of more than 100 per cent in the last 6 months," he said

The company recently partnered with Green Gold Tv, makers of children programmes like Chhota Bheem, Mighty Raju etc, to penetrate into kids segment. "We are constantly engaging with creators through various social media platforms to brainstorm on multiple ways in which HotShots can help them fuel their growth and make it big in the short-video format space for the next big thing," he said. "We are conducting workshops, online and on-ground sessions with the local talent and young artists to groom them on content creation and its related elements," Agarwal added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia not planning lockdowns despite record high COVID-19 deaths - Kremlin

Russia is not planning to impose any further lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after it notched up a record daily death toll of 317.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no harsh restrictions were req...

Two-day symposium to be held on Pak-backed tribal raid of 1947

Jammu and Kashmir is hosting a first-ever two-day national symposium, Memories of 22 October 1947, that marks the day when Pakistan backed tribals invaded Kashmir and led to the beginning of the first Indo-Pak war after Indian troops were a...

Job racket busted in UP's Mainpuri

A job racket operating in the name of the Mainpuri chief development officer CDO was busted and an official working under the Urban Livelihood Mission was booked, a senior official said on Wednesday. Chief Development Officer CDO of Mainpur...

Sterling jumps nearly 1% as Barnier strikes more upbeat tone

Sterling jumped to a one-week high against the U.S. dollar and gained versus the euro on Wednesday after the European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told EU lawmakers a trade deal with Britain was still possible.The pound rose 0.9 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020