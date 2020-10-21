Aim to redefine the compact SUV segment with Magnite: Nissan Motor India

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday unveiled its upcoming compact SUV Magnite which it plans to formally launch in the country by next month. The model, which is powered by one litre petrol engine, would compete with the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 “Given the growing popularity of B-SUVs in India, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to redefine the segment and surpass customer expectations in the country," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

It is the ideal aspirational upgrade for hatchback customers in India who are weighing their options and looking to own a world-class SUV, from a globally renowned brand that has a strong SUV heritage, he added. “The all-new Magnite is truly a complete package as the big, bold, beautiful and charismatic B-SUV that offers best in class space for family and friends; dynamic design and high ground clearance, HRA0 1.0-litre turbo engine for thrill seekers; and advanced Japanese technology for today's discerning customers and tech enthusiasts," Srivastava noted.

The company is confident of its capability to become a game changer in the Indian market, he added. While unveiling the model to global audiences, in a virtual event, Nissan Motor India President Sinan Ozkok said the Magnite plays a vital role in Nissan NEXT strategy and represents the company's undeniable commitment to the Indian market as a customer-centric organisation.

"As we continue to prioritise and invest in the Indian consumer, who is aspirational and discerning with vehicles, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to be the first product that will enable sustainable growth. Nissan will continue to be the primary brand in India,” Ozkok said. The compact SUV would come with various features like 60-40 split folding rear seats, 336 litre luggage space, around view monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system, eight-inch infotainment display and over 50 connected features.

The Maginite would come with manual and automatic transmissions and various safety features like vehicle dynamic control (VDC) and traction control system. As per the company, the model would deliver a fuel efficiency of 20 km per litre.