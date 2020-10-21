Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah compliments Modi for granting bonus to govt employees, approving apple procurement in J&K

I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for bringing joy in the lives of about 30.67 lakh central government employees before this festive season by approving the immediate payment of bonus into their accounts in today's cabinet meeting," he said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:18 IST
Shah compliments Modi for granting bonus to govt employees, approving apple procurement in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for bringing joy to 30.67 lakh central government employees by approving immediate payment of bonus. Shah also complimented Modi for approving the extension of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for procurement of apples in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Modi government is synonymous with prosperity. I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for bringing joy in the lives of about 30.67 lakh central government employees before this festive season by approving the immediate payment of bonus into their accounts in today's cabinet meeting," he said in a tweet. The Union cabinet, headed by the prime minister, decided to give bonus amounting to Rs 3,737 crore to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festival season and boost demand in the economy.

In another tweet, Shah said: "Furthering its commitment to help and empower the people of J&K, PM @narendramodi led union cabinet has approved the extension of Market Intervention Scheme for procurement of apples. This will enhance the income of apple growers by providing an effective marketing platform." The cabinet approved the extension of the MIS for apple procurement in Jammu and Kashmir for the current season i.e 2020-21 on the same terms and conditions as was done in the Union Territory in 2019-20. About 12 lakh tonnes of apple can be procured under the scheme directly from the apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir, and payments will be made through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode into their bank accounts.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Debt sustainability should be important agenda in post-COVID era: Sr bureaucrat Srinivas

Senior bureaucrat V Srinivas on Wednesday said debt sustainability should be an important agenda for low income countries as they make recovery in the post-COVID era. He said the role of international organisations is critical to steer th...

Anglo American's S.Africa unit faces class action over Zambia lead poisoning

Anglo Americans South African division is being sued over allegations of negligence at a lead mine it part-owned in Zambia nearly 50 years ago, according to a class action filed at South Africas High Court on Wednesday.South African law fir...

Powered air purifying respirator for healthcare providers developed

A novel powered air purifying respirator PAPR that will help healthcare personnel on COVID-19 duty overcome brething difficulties faced while wearning PPE kits for long hours continously has been designed and developed under a centrally-fun...

FOREX-Dollar broadly weaker as traders await U.S. stimulus breakthrough

The dollar extended its losses against a basket of currencies to hit a seven-week low on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump boosted hopes for a large fiscal stimulus package, prompting some traders to ramp up bets on riskier curren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020