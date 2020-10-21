Shah compliments Modi for granting bonus to govt employees, approving apple procurement in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for bringing joy to 30.67 lakh central government employees by approving immediate payment of bonus. Shah also complimented Modi for approving the extension of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for procurement of apples in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Modi government is synonymous with prosperity. I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for bringing joy in the lives of about 30.67 lakh central government employees before this festive season by approving the immediate payment of bonus into their accounts in today's cabinet meeting," he said in a tweet. The Union cabinet, headed by the prime minister, decided to give bonus amounting to Rs 3,737 crore to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festival season and boost demand in the economy.

In another tweet, Shah said: "Furthering its commitment to help and empower the people of J&K, PM @narendramodi led union cabinet has approved the extension of Market Intervention Scheme for procurement of apples. This will enhance the income of apple growers by providing an effective marketing platform." The cabinet approved the extension of the MIS for apple procurement in Jammu and Kashmir for the current season i.e 2020-21 on the same terms and conditions as was done in the Union Territory in 2019-20. About 12 lakh tonnes of apple can be procured under the scheme directly from the apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir, and payments will be made through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode into their bank accounts.