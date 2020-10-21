Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU cuts Canada from safe traveller list, adds Singapore

The European Union is set to cut Canada, Georgia and Tunisia from a "white list" of countries from which travellers can visit the bloc without COVID-related restrictions such as quarantines or mandatory tests, while adding Singapore. Some countries, such as France, have not placed any restrictions on visitors from countries on the "white list".

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:35 IST
EU cuts Canada from safe traveller list, adds Singapore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union is set to cut Canada, Georgia and Tunisia from a "white list" of countries from which travellers can visit the bloc without COVID-related restrictions such as quarantines or mandatory tests, while adding Singapore. A meeting of ambassadors from the 27 EU nations on Wednesday chose to remove the three countries because of sharp increases in COVID-19 infections there, whereas the situation in Singapore had improved.

The proposal will be formalised by the end of the week as long as none of the 27 EU countries object, said two EU diplomats with knowledge of the meeting. After the changes, the list will consist of nine countries - Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay.

Despite China being on the list, travel from there will be allowed only if Chinese authorities also allow in EU visitors. The reciprocity requirement is not applied in the case of the other listed countries. The list also only serves as a recommendation on travel rules. Some countries, such as France, have not placed any restrictions on visitors from countries on the "white list". Germany has pared the list down, while Italy requires a period of self-isolation and demands travellers take a private vehicle to their destinations.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality plunges to 'very poor' in parts of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Gr Noida, 'poor' in Ghaziabad

The air quality plunged to very poor category in parts of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region on Wednesday, according to a government agency. There was concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollu...

Prestige, Brigade form JV to build mall-cum-hotel project in Chennai at Rs 500 cr cost

Bengaluru-based developers Prestige and Brigade group have partnered to develop a shopping mall and a hotel in Chennai at a cost of around Rs 500 crore. The two leading developers have jointly taken 7.5 acre land on 99 year lease in Chennai...

Congo leader boosts influence with new constitutional court judges

Three constitutional court judges selected by Congos President Felix Tshisekedi were sworn in on Wednesday after months of delay, granting him greater influence over lawmaking and election issues and riling his coalition partner. The appoin...

Khadse blames Fadnavis's 'dirty politics' for quitting party

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he decided to quit the BJP and join the NCP as he realised that as long as Devendra Fadnavis was there in the saffron party, he would never get justice. He also accused Fadnavis of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020