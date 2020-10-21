Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling jumps 1.5% as Brexit talks resume

Sterling soared on Wednesday to a six-week high and 1.5% on the day after a Bloomberg report that Brexit negotiations were due to start again after halting abruptly last week. The report also said that Britain and the European Union will aim to reach a new trade deal by mid-November.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:59 IST
Sterling jumps 1.5% as Brexit talks resume
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling soared on Wednesday to a six-week high and 1.5% on the day after a Bloomberg report that Brexit negotiations were due to start again after halting abruptly last week.

The report also said that Britain and the European Union will aim to reach a new trade deal by mid-November. The pound was on an uphill trajectory already on Wednesday after EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told EU lawmakers a trade deal with Britain was still possible.

Barnier said a deal was "within reach" if both sides work hard to overcome the sticking points in the coming days. "Time is of the essence... Along with our British counterparts, we must find solutions to the most difficult areas," he told the European Parliament.

The pound was last up 1.4% at $1.3127, having hit $1.3147 earlier, its highest since beginning of September. The British currency also rose 1.1% against the euro to 90.26 pence, its strongest since Monday. The EU and Britain have exhorted each other this week to compromise to avoid a disruptive finale to the five-year Brexit drama that would add to economic pain from the coronavirus crisis.

Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research at Societe Generale, said Barnier's tone had given hungry traders a reason to buy. "The market doesn't sit there thinking 'there isn't going to be a deal, we should be trading at $1.25'. The market wants to rally. Any positive soundbites that do come out are being jumped on as a reason to buy," Broux said.

Trading bots or 'algos' responding to the news story may also have helped push the pound higher, he said, while positive Brexit news could also prompt hedge funds to offload some of their sterling short positions, adding to gains. The rejection by the UK parliament's upper house of draft legislation that has infuriated the EU because it would give the British government the right to override parts of their Brexit Withdrawal Agreement had given the pound an early boost.

The Internal Market Bill would have broken the law, the House of Lords said. Analysts said that could aid negotiations.

"Despite all the recent Brexit noise, we still expect a 'thin' agreement at the last minute," said Christopher Dembik, head of macro analysis at Saxo Bank. "At the end of the day, we think the currency market is right, there will be a deal." A post-Brexit transition arrangement expires in 10 weeks, on Dec. 31. Broux saw a 50-50 chance of a deal being struck, probably by the end of November.

Britain is also dealing with rising coronavirus cases that could prompt further restrictions on households and businesses. Britain's government borrowing in the first half of the financial year was more than six times higher than before the COVID pandemic, official figures showed on Wednesday, taking public debt to its highest since 1960.

Annual inflation meanwhile rose 0.5% in September, up from 0.2% inflation in August, driven by transport costs and higher restaurant prices after a government subsidy scheme ended. Those numbers and the "continued increase in COVID numbers and local lockdowns in the UK (are) still concerning," said John Woolfitt, director of trading at Atlantic Capital Markets.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal registers over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal on Wednesday reported over 5,000 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the countrys caseload to 144,872, according to the Ministry of Health. The death toll from the COVID-19 climbed to 791 with 26 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, it s...

Rajasthan governor urges state universities to prepare vision document for implementing NEP-2020

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday asked the state universities to prepare a vision document while keeping in mind the future requirements in higher education. Pointing that Rajasthan should become the leading state in implementi...

UK's GCHQ spy chief: We must engage business to harness cyber talent for future

The head of Britains GCHQ eavesdropping agency said on Wednesday it was seeking to engage more with business to harness top cyber talent behind programmes to accelerate world-class technology. We have a whole range of accelerator programmes...

Air quality plunges to 'very poor' in parts of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Gr Noida, 'poor' in Ghaziabad

The air quality plunged to very poor category in parts of Faridabad, Gurgaon, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region on Wednesday, according to a government agency. There was concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020