Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart, Amazon likely to sell 2.5 cr smartphones in festive sales this year: Report

E-commerce firm Flipkart and Amazon are likely to sell about 2.5 crore smartphones in the country during the festive sales, which will account for over 60 per cent of total expected sales for October-December, market research firm Techarc said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:38 IST
Flipkart, Amazon likely to sell 2.5 cr smartphones in festive sales this year: Report

E-commerce firm Flipkart and Amazon are likely to sell about 2.5 crore smartphones in the country during the festive sales, which will account for over 60 per cent of total expected sales for October-December, market research firm Techarc said on Wednesday. Overall, 12.8 crore smartphones are estimated to be sold in India in 2020, it said. The firm estimates that around 4.1 crore smartphones will be sold in the last quarter of 2020. "The total estimated sales of smartphones for the year are revised at 128 million units, against the earlier estimates of 127 million released in June. Flipkart and Amazon estimated to sell 25 million smartphones during the festive sales period, which is 60.1 per cent of the total estimated sales for the October-December quarter," the report said. Both e-commerce companies are running their first festive season sale. "Samsung and Realme among likely top gainers. Micromax could also show some upward movement with its comeback. Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo expected to show stable outlook. Nokia, Lenovo (including Motorola), Poco among others set to sell less. OnePlus and Apple also likely to gain," the report said. Flipkart has recorded two times growth in customers visiting the mobiles category during the same and premium segment of smartphones saw a growth of 3.2 times which was predominantly driven by Apple, Google and Samsung phones. According to Flipkart, Realme has seen two times growth in sales on a year-on-year basis. TechArc report said that due to impact of COVID-19 on business, mobile phone retailers have also started using hybrid models to sell their products. "COVID-19 has taught us all new ways of doing business. The pure play offline channel has gone hybrid and is using online to aggregate demand complimented by same day home deliveries even in non-metro cities and towns," Techarc founder and chief analyst Faisal Kawoosa said.  These mom and pop multi-brand stores are leveraging apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook to sell smartphones while users may remain reluctant to visit markets for purchase, he added. The new hybrid channel sales are expected to account for 6 per cent of total smartphone sales this year in India, the report said. "Brands like Xiaomi, Vivo and Samsung have already announced their own models of hybrid channel sales. However, the growth in hybrid models comes from offline retailers using online for demand aggregation with limited geographic catchment. The premium segment, Rs 25,000-50,000 to remain in spotlight," the report said. According to the report, the recent package announced by the government encouraging its employees to spend on non-essential items is also going to benefit the smartphone as a product category.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says U.S. still working to determine what caused 'Havana syndrome'

The United States is still investigating what caused dozens of U.S. government employees in China and Cuba to become mysteriously ill, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, and rejected accusations that Washington did not p...

Telangana Minister KTR reviews flood effected areas, distributes financial assistance

Telangana Minister KTR Rao on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas at Lalapet in Secunderabad. Deputy Speaker of Telangana State Assembly Padmarao Goud was also present during the visit.They distributed state relief assistance of Rs 10,00...

Siraj becomes first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League IPL match. Siraj achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR here a...

Puducherry gets retd IFS officer as SEC

Former IFS officer Roy P Thomas has been appointed as the Puducherry state Election Commissioner SEC. An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.The new SEC was appointed under the provisions of the Vil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020