Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sasken Q2 net profit up 2.4 pc to Rs 23.27 cr

Sasken Technologies on Wednesday reported a 2.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.27 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The technology services firm had posted a net profit of Rs 22.74 crore in the year-ago period, Sasken said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:40 IST
Sasken Q2 net profit up 2.4 pc to Rs 23.27 cr

Sasken Technologies on Wednesday reported a 2.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.27 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The technology services firm had posted a net profit of Rs 22.74 crore in the year-ago period, Sasken said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations declined by 14.7 per cent to Rs 107.2 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 125.7 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20, it added. "The uncertainty and volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is still playing out. Consequently, many segments which we focus on have slowed their decision making and curtailed their spends," Sasken Technologies Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Rajiv C Mody said. He added that for the second half of the year, the company maintains a cautiously optimistic business outlook. "This confidence comes in part due to our constant efforts to align our strategy in line with our customers' emergent needs...We are confident of tiding over this situation and hope to emerge stronger once this pandemic dissipates," he said. Mody noted that the company sees continued softness in demand from the automotive segment. "Other segments such as industrial, satellite communication, consumer electronics and semiconductors are slowly showing signs of growth," he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says U.S. still working to determine what caused 'Havana syndrome'

The United States is still investigating what caused dozens of U.S. government employees in China and Cuba to become mysteriously ill, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, and rejected accusations that Washington did not p...

Telangana Minister KTR reviews flood effected areas, distributes financial assistance

Telangana Minister KTR Rao on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas at Lalapet in Secunderabad. Deputy Speaker of Telangana State Assembly Padmarao Goud was also present during the visit.They distributed state relief assistance of Rs 10,00...

Siraj becomes first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League IPL match. Siraj achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR here a...

Puducherry gets retd IFS officer as SEC

Former IFS officer Roy P Thomas has been appointed as the Puducherry state Election Commissioner SEC. An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.The new SEC was appointed under the provisions of the Vil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020