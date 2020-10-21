Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as investors wait for stimulus deal

The major U.S. stock indexes have traded in a tight range over the past week as investors track progress over stimulus talks. Wall Street's fear gauge touched a one-month high earlier on Wednesday as the U.S. election campaign enters its final stretch.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:05 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as investors wait for stimulus deal

Wall Street's main indexes dipped in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors waited for progress in ongoing negotiations related to the coronavirus stimulus package. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said it was a "sunny, optimistic morning" in terms of negotiations on a relief bill with House of Representatives' Democratic leaders.

Talks between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will continue on Wednesday. The Trump administration has proposed $1.8 trillion in aid, while Democrats are pushing for $2.2 trillion. The major U.S. stock indexes have traded in a tight range over the past week as investors track progress over stimulus talks.

Wall Street's fear gauge touched a one-month high earlier on Wednesday as the U.S. election campaign enters its final stretch. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will face off in their second and final debate on Thursday night where Trump will attempt to change the trajectory of a race that Biden is leading, according to national polls.

"Markets have rallied assuming a Democratic sweep. They think a large stimulus program could be put in place by the Biden administration," said Bill McMahon, chief investment officer of Active Equity Strategies at Charles Schwab Investment Management. At 11:19 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 81.54 points, or 0.29%, at 28,227.25, the S&P 500 was down 7.69 points, or 0.22%, at 3,435.43, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 31.46 points, or 0.27%, at 11,485.04.

Snap Inc surged 34.1% after the Snapchat messaging app owner beat user growth and revenue forecasts, as more people signed up to chat with friends and family during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results boosted the shares of social media companies Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, which were up 4.6% and 6.6%, while image sharing company Pinterest Inc gained 10.3%.

Gains in Facebook and a 2.8% rise for Google-parent Alphabet Inc lifted the communication services sector by 1.5%. Netflix Inc kicked off earnings from the Big Tech club, and was down 6.4% after it missed expectations for subscriber growth as streaming competition increased and live sports returned to television.

Of the 66 S&P 500 firms that have reported third-quarter results, 86.4% have topped expectations for earnings, according to IBES Refinitiv data. The U.S. central bank's "Beige Book" report, a snapshot of the economy gleaned from discussions with business contacts, is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.65-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 19 new lows.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Europe's hospitals under major stress as coronavirus cases surge

Europes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring numbers of COVID-19 infections that have put the continent once again at the centre of the global pandemic.With case numbers that were brought largely under contro...

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore Devdutt Padikkal run out 25 Aaron Finch c Karthik b Ferguson 16 Gurkeerat Singh not out 21 Virat Kohli not out 18 Extras LB-2, WD-3 ...

Comprehensive measures needed to deal with radicalisation of youngsters in J&K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor LG Manoj Sinha on Wednesday advocated for comprehensive measures to deal with radicalisation of youngsters in the Union Territory, saying terror elements from thousands of miles away are trying to infil...

Greece reports new peak in COVID-19 cases

Greece on Wednesday reported 865 new cases of COVID-19, a new peak since an outbreak in late February, and authorities announced a regional lockdown of a northern district. Authorities declared the northern region of Kastoria on an elevated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020