Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks fall as healthcare, construction sectors drag

Vivendi rose 1.6% after the French media group reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly sales and unveiled plans to list its most-prized asset, Universal Music Group, in 2022. Third-quarter profits for companies on the STOXX 600 are expected to drop 34.8%, according to Refinitiv data, a slight improvement from the 36.7% predicted at the start of the earnings season.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:34 IST
European stocks fall as healthcare, construction sectors drag

European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, as losses in healthcare and construction stocks countered a lift from encouraging earnings from consumer giant Nestle and telecoms equipment maker Ericsson.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.3% to close at its lowest in more than two weeks. Losses were broad-based with only the basic material sector in the green, supported by rising copper prices.

Nestle lifted its 2020 sales forecast following a quarterly beat, but shares inched lower after early gains. Sweden's Ericsson jumped 9.6% as higher margins and China's 5G rollout helped the company beat quarterly core earnings estimates.

"Earnings have been generally well above expectations, and guidance has been a positive surprise," said Patrick Moonen, principal strategist in the multi-asset team at NN Investment Partners. "But there are other elements that are currently at play and may have a bigger impact on the market performance than earnings," he said, pointing to many European countries reimposing mobility restrictions following a surge in COVID-19 cases that could weigh on fourth-quarter economic activity.

The STOXX 600 has struggled to break out of a trading range since June, when it recouped a large part of the early pandemic-driven losses. The benchmark is still about 16% below its all-time high. Capital Economics expects the new containment measures to cause the euro-zone economy to stagnate over the next six months, resulting in only a slight increase in GDP on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the fourth quarter and zero growth in the first quarter of next year.

London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 underperformed, marking its worst session in a month, hit by a surge in pound after bullish Brexit comments. Vivendi rose 1.6% after the French media group reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly sales and unveiled plans to list its most-prized asset, Universal Music Group, in 2022.

Third-quarter profits for companies on the STOXX 600 are expected to drop 34.8%, according to Refinitiv data, a slight improvement from the 36.7% predicted at the start of the earnings season. Of the 29 companies that reported so far, 75.9% have topped earnings expectations.

Gold miner Centamin Plc slumped 19% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after cutting its 2020 production forecast. Construction companies also took a knocking, with Assa Abloy , the world's biggest lockmaker, falling 4.1% after it reported a drop in quarterly sales.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's active Covid-19 cases below 7.5 lakh mark for 2nd day in a row

With a spike of 54,044 new COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 count crossed the 76-lakh mark and reached 76,51,108 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. As per the MoHFW...

Zee Group in restructuring mode, ropes in Rahul Johri to head content, revenue divisions

Private broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEEL, which has been facing cash flow issues for over a year, on Wednesday unveiled a major strategic restructuring involving its key talent and integrated various business and content v...

Canada's opposition New Democrats to back Liberal government, head off snap election -Radio-Canada

Canadas opposition New Democrats will vote to back Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government in a confidence vote later on Wednesday, preventing a snap election, Radio-Canada reported.A Radio-Canada reporter said on Twitter the bureau had c...

MERC begins hearing on Mumbai power outage, may pass directions soon

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission MERC on Wednesday began hearing into last weeks power outage in the financial capital which lasted for up to 14 hours in some parts. A bench of senior member Mukesh Khullar and member legal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020