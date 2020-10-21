Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third Kisan Rail leaves Andhra Pradesh for New Delhi

The train is carrying over 242 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables from Rayalaseema region. The first Kisan Rail from the South was launched from Anantapuramu on September 9 and Wednesdays was the third in the series, according to South Central Railway (SCR) chief public relations officer Ch Rakesh.

PTI | Ananthapuramu | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:50 IST
Third Kisan Rail leaves Andhra Pradesh for New Delhi

Anantapuramu (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 21 (PTI): The third Kisan Rail, an exclusive freight train shipping farm produce to markets in various states, left for New Delhi from Mulakalacheruvu Railway Station in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The train is carrying over 242 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables from Rayalaseema region.

The first Kisan Rail from the South was launched from Anantapuramu on September 9 and Wednesdays was the third in the series, according to South Central Railway (SCR) chief public relations officer Ch Rakesh. This was the first Kisan Rail in which the farmers and traders availed themselves of a 50 per cent concession on freight charge under Operation Greens, he said in a press release here.

While four parcel vans carried tomatoes and fruits for Nagpur, eight others were loaded with musk melon, mosambi, lemons and oranges, among others, for New Delhi. SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya said opening of loading point at Mulakalacheruvu Station would benefit the farmers in the region.

While assuring maximum support from the Railways, the general manager advised the farmers and traders to take advantage of Operation Greens and avail of the subsidy for transport of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's active Covid-19 cases below 7.5 lakh mark for 2nd day in a row

With a spike of 54,044 new COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 count crossed the 76-lakh mark and reached 76,51,108 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. As per the MoHFW...

Zee Group in restructuring mode, ropes in Rahul Johri to head content, revenue divisions

Private broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEEL, which has been facing cash flow issues for over a year, on Wednesday unveiled a major strategic restructuring involving its key talent and integrated various business and content v...

Canada's opposition New Democrats to back Liberal government, head off snap election -Radio-Canada

Canadas opposition New Democrats will vote to back Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government in a confidence vote later on Wednesday, preventing a snap election, Radio-Canada reported.A Radio-Canada reporter said on Twitter the bureau had c...

MERC begins hearing on Mumbai power outage, may pass directions soon

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission MERC on Wednesday began hearing into last weeks power outage in the financial capital which lasted for up to 14 hours in some parts. A bench of senior member Mukesh Khullar and member legal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020