Third Kisan Rail leaves Andhra Pradesh for New Delhi

Anantapuramu (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 21 (PTI): The third Kisan Rail, an exclusive freight train shipping farm produce to markets in various states, left for New Delhi from Mulakalacheruvu Railway Station in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The train is carrying over 242 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables from Rayalaseema region.

The first Kisan Rail from the South was launched from Anantapuramu on September 9 and Wednesdays was the third in the series, according to South Central Railway (SCR) chief public relations officer Ch Rakesh. This was the first Kisan Rail in which the farmers and traders availed themselves of a 50 per cent concession on freight charge under Operation Greens, he said in a press release here.

While four parcel vans carried tomatoes and fruits for Nagpur, eight others were loaded with musk melon, mosambi, lemons and oranges, among others, for New Delhi. SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya said opening of loading point at Mulakalacheruvu Station would benefit the farmers in the region.

While assuring maximum support from the Railways, the general manager advised the farmers and traders to take advantage of Operation Greens and avail of the subsidy for transport of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail..