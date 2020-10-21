Left Menu
TN launches sale of onion at Rs 45 a kilo, Stalin alleges hoarding behind price rise

The DMK, meanwhile, alleged that hoarding was behind the price rise and asked the AIADMK government to not implement the Centre's three farm laws in Tamil Nadu. Launching the sale, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said onion would be available at the rate of Rs 45 a kilo at the state-run farm fresh outlets, including mobile shops.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-10-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched sale of onions through its farm fresh outlets at a subsidised cost of Rs 45 a kilo in the wake of the commodity's spiralling price and said 150 tons were being procured. The DMK, meanwhile, alleged that hoarding was behind the price rise and asked the AIADMK government to not implement the Centre's three farm laws in Tamil Nadu.

Launching the sale, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said onion would be available at the rate of Rs 45 a kilo at the state-run farm fresh outlets, including mobile shops. Subsequently, efforts would be taken to extend the onion sale through Public Distribution System shops as well after studying the market dynamics, he said.

The retail prices of onion in Tamil Nadu has crossed Rs 100. Raju told reporters that the government has entered into an agreement with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India for procurement of more than 150 tonnes of onion and "we will get adequate quantity of onions," Raju told reporters.

Factors like rains have led to the price rise and this was not unusual as such a scenario was witnessed even during the previous DMK regime, he said. He ruled out any scope for hoarding onions.

In 2009 and 2010, the price of onion touched Rs 110 a kilo, he claimed and added that despite the price rise, the then DMK government did not take any measures at that time to intervene and lower it. Stalin, in a statement, alleged that hoarding was behind the rise in price of onion.

The AIADMK government should not implement the three farm laws recently passed by the Centre in Tamil Nadu, he said. He demanded that the government take steps on a "war footing" to make onion available at reasonable prices to all.

