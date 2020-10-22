PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 22

Left Menu
UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) urged borrowers impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns to take support from their lenders, as its figures show 12 million Britons are likely to struggle with bills or loan repayments. Anglo American Plc's South African subsidiary is being sued on behalf of more than 100,000 Zambians over the toxic legacy of a huge mine in which it held a stake for decades.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK and EU to resume talks in final push for post-Brexit trade deal https://on.ft.com/37xtDTI

Sunak set to provide more help for hospitality businesses https://on.ft.com/34gaofk

FCA says 12m in UK set to be left struggling with debt https://on.ft.com/3of7UWM

Anglo American faces huge class-action lawsuit over Zambia mine https://on.ft.com/31xhMRI

Overview The European Union and Britain will resume Brexit talks on Thursday after London agreed to lift the block on negotiations.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to provide emergency support for struggling hospitality businesses in areas which are under tier 2 restrictions. UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) urged borrowers impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns to take support from their lenders, as its figures show 12 million Britons are likely to struggle with bills or loan repayments.

Anglo American Plc's South African subsidiary is being sued on behalf of more than 100,000 Zambians over the toxic legacy of a huge mine in which it held a stake for decades. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

